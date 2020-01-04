BLUEFIELD — Children, their families and their teachers filled a brand-new gymnasium to capacity Friday to celebrate the opening of Mercer County’s newest elementary school.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice joined state and local dignitaries for the grand opening of Mountain Valley Elementary School off Blue Prince Road in Green Valley.
“Today’s a great day in West Virginia,” Justice told the audience filling the gymnasium. “No way could it be better. It’s fabulous beyond belief, it’s beautiful beyond belief, and it’s exciting beyond belief.”
Creating the new school cost $12.1 million. Of that total, more than $7.8 million of the funding came through a grant from the West Virginia School Building Authority and approved by the governor.
The remaining $4.2 million was provided by the Mercer County Board of Education.
The school is a consolidation of Ceres Elementary K-5 and the Cumberland Heights Early Learning Center (Pre-K), and includes STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Music) classrooms, a READ room (media center), and other innovative amenities designed to inspire creativity and learning. During a media tour in October 2019, Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers pointed out modern security measures and other other new features.
“I’ve always said that education should be our centerpiece of everything we do in West Virginia and that we have incredible treasures in our kids,” Justice said. “This is your community, this is your centerpiece, these are your treasures. Go forward.”
Among the Mercer County school officials taking part in the event were members of the Mercer County Board of Education Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers.
School Board President Paul Hodges said that Mountain Valley’s students helped pick the new school’s name and helped plan its design. A Leadership Team of students introduced speakers at the event and rang a bell signifying the school’s opening. Students also served as guides while the public toured the new facility.
“I hope you all will agree with me that these students are doing an outstanding job,” Hodges said. “We are all very anxious and proud for you to see this wonderful building we have here today. On behalf the board, I also want to thank everyone who took a part in creating this wonderful facility here today.”
Hodges said he was a teacher for 48 years, and he taught at two new schools during his career. The first day at a new school is a joy, and the goal is to make every day at Mountain Valley Elementary School a joyous day.
Several students – ranging in age from 3rd grade to 5th grade – also took part in the ceremony. This “Leadership Team” introduced speakers at the event and rang the bell signifying the school’s opening. The school’s leadership team included students Aniyah Christian, Addyson Rose, Lindsey Tucker, Noah Elliott, Jasmine Ferguson, Raylee Lewis, Caiden Cox, John Miller, Lexi Neal, Markus Cutlip, Tristan Tooley, Cayden Webb, Michael Farmer, Ethan Lewis, Kaitlyn Proffitt, Isabella Delida, Landon Neal and Ashley Villanueva.
School will be in session in the new facility beginning Monday morning on Jan. 6.
Following the bell-ringing ceremony, attendees toured the rest of the new facility.
