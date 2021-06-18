CHARLESTON — City and state offices will be closed today in observance of Juneteenth (June 19) and local events to commemorate the historic day are set for Saturday.
Pres. Joe Biden signed legislation into law on Thursday making Juneteenth a federal holiday and Gov. Jim Justice then announced the closing of all state offices today in recognition of the day. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam also proclaimed the day a state holiday.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved African-Americans in Texas were finally informed they were free as Union soldiers delivered the news the Civil War was over.
That day officially ended slavery in this country.
Since it falls on Saturday this year, Friday is the designated holiday.
Justice said Juneteenth is not yet an official holiday in the state, but legislators did pass a resolution recognizing “the importance of this great day.”
Monday is also a state holiday marking West Virginia Day, which falls on Sunday, June 20.
The City of Bluefield announced its offices will be closed today and Monday as well.
The statement said:
“In accordance with President Biden and Governor Justice’s designation making June 19 (Juneteenth) a Federal & State Holiday, and June 20 designated as West Virginia Day, City offices will be closed Friday June 18 and Monday June 21, 2021, in recognition of both holidays. City offices will reopen Tuesday June 22, 2021, at 8:00 am. Friday’s garbage will be picked up Tuesday June 22, 2021.”
Bluefield State College will also be closed today to recognize Juneteenth.
The City of Bluefield will hold its first celebration of Juneteenth on Saturday.
Donald Ken Hunt, social action chairman of the Chi Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, recently invited City Board members to participate.
Hunt said the city had officially recognized Juneteenth in a proclamation in 2020 and he invited the board to a march and attend the celebration this year on Saturday.
The Juneteenth event will start at 10:30 a.m. when participants will meet at Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge and then march to Chicory Square, where the celebration will take place.
Music will be included along with speakers Rev. Garry Moore and Rev. Charles Collins.
A Juneteenth celebration is also set for Tazewell.
People of all races in the community are invited to all events, said Jeanette Wilson, chair of the organizing committee.
“I am delighted to return to my hometown”, said John Rainey, THS Class of 1970 and keynote speaker for the upcoming Juneteenth Celebration.
Rainey was an all-American running back who received the first ever athletic scholarship awarded to an African-American by the University of Virginia. “I am honored to speak on such a timely and important occasion,” he added.
The day will kick off with a program at 11 a.m. at the Mini-Park on Main Street in Tazewell, followed by a parade that will end at 374 Carline Avenue where festivities will continue with food, fun and displays. This year’s mission is “To raise awareness, through education and celebration, for all our liberation.”
Rainey said his life’s work has been in education, serving in many capacities.
“My highest hope is that I will leave a positive thought to those who feel that they cannot make it outside of the confines of their situation, whatever that is. I did it and they can too,” he said.
The Mabry Family of Lebanon, Va. will highlight the music, organizers said. Other community speakers, singers, poets and a children’s skit are also on the program. About a dozen elderly men and women, most in their 90s, will also be honored. Grand Marshall Evelyn Crawley, a long time and well-known public school educator, will lead the parade after the program.
“During the parade, we’ll be singing Negro spirituals,” said Brother Andre Wallace, pastor of North Tazewell Church of Christ and member of the organizing committee. These songs commemorate God’s faithfulness to his people throughout their journey of hardship and adversity, he added. This year’s theme, he said, is “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
Festivities will continue at the former Tazewell County Grade School, now the Tazewell Head Start Center, around 2 p.m. There will be food provided by the churches, games, and DJ’d music. Local businesses and other organizations will participate with tables and displays about local African American history, health, business and education.
Participants include the Tazewell County Public Library and Historical Society, Southwest Virginia Community College and other schools, Clinch Valley Community Action, and the Tazewell County Health Department, who will offer free Covid vaccinations. There will also be tables for children’s art.
“I plan on wearing my African dress,” said Veda Ferguson, member of the committee, adding that Juneteenth dresses are not just about style for style’s sake.
It’s a way to celebrate the freedom to dress the way you want, a freedom slaves didn’t have, she said.
T-shirts will be available for purchase for $15. This year’s design was done by Brittany Davis.
In the event of rain, the event will move to Nuckolls Hall at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds. Further details and updates will be available on the Facebook page, “Official Page for Friends of Juneteenth”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.