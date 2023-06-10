PRINCETON — The Celebrate Princeton Street Fair will return today, filling Mercer Street with a smorgasbord of activities, events, music and dance.
The Street Fair will start at 10 a.m. and run to 5 p.m. Mercer Street will be closed for the event.
Organizer Lori McKinney said the Street Fair has something for everyone, featuring special performances by Headspin Circus Troupe, live music, a fun dog show called “Princeton Pooch Party,” a live art mashup with multiple local artists, and other demonstrations including exhibition ping-pong and performance bubble-making by Professor Bubblemaker.
“There will be a ferris wheel, waterslides, a maze, bounce houses, putt-putt golf, The Foam Garage, and dozens of vendors,” McKinney said, and Mercer Street merchants will host special activities and sales.
The event is free and open to the public.
