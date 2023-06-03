By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
The Celebrate Princeton Street Fair will return on Saturday, June 10, filling Mercer Street with a smorgasbord of activities, events, music and dance.
Organizer Lori McKinney said it is a way to bring people together.
“I’m so grateful that we’re able to gather once again and celebrate our community together,” she said. “It’s an exciting moment of blossoming on Mercer Street; we’re excited to show the community all that’s new in our neighborhood.”
The Street Fair has something for everyone, featuring special performances by Headspin Circus Troupe, live music, a fun dog show called “Princeton Pooch Party,” a live art mashup with multiple local artists, and other demonstrations including exhibition ping-pong and performance bubble-making by Professor Bubblemaker.
“There will be a ferris wheel, waterslides, a maze, bounce houses, putt-putt golf, The Foam Garage, and dozens of vendors,” McKinney said, and Mercer Street merchants will host special activities and sales.
Some businesses also have special activities, she added.
Hammer & Stain will offer special outdoor activities, Stages Music School will feature student performances at The Fountain Stage, and the day marks the Fifth Year Anniversary Celebration for Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company, which will have live music on the patio in the evening.
Princeton Public Library will feature a variety of creative activities inside the library and outdoors in their parking lot, including a Friends of the Library book sale.
A diverse array of live musical performances will also entertain.
McKinney said the Dick Copeland Town Square stage shows will be co-hosted by Doc Atwell and performers on that stage include The Parachute Brigade, Mama & The Ruckus, Conor & The Wild Hunt, and Allen Smith Band, and there will be acoustic performances. The Fountain Stage features James Hart, Noah Spencer, Abby Dolan, Emma Shirey, and more.
Headspin Circus Troupe will also perform two separate shows on trapeze, aerial silks and lyra in front of The Renaissance Theater. They will also entertain on stilts, and meet and greet with the audience.
One of the highlights is free rides on a Ferris wheel, which is sponsored by Southern Highlands, the Mercer County Commission and the city of Princeton.
McKinney said vendors will sell items and services from jumbo pretzels and snow cones to essential oils and massage to fine art, crafts and face painting. Downtown businesses will be open and guests are encouraged to explore and patronize them.
The Street Fair will start at 10 a.m. and run to 5 p.m. Mercer Street will be closed for the event.
The event is sponsored by RiffRaff Arts Collective, Princeton Renaissance Project and Community Connections, with support from the city of Princeton, Princeton Rescue Squad, USA Martial Arts and Heavenly Hydration.
McKinney said the festival production is provided by LLyniuM entertainment and “organizers send special thanks to the Public Works Department, Princeton PD & Fire Departments, Princeton Public Library and downtown businesses for their support and cooperation.”
