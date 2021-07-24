WELCH — What caused a fatal fire early Thursday afternoon in McDowell County had not been determined Friday by investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Firefighters with the Welch Fire Department, Gary Volunteer Fire Department and Kimball Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched about 12:31 p.m. Thursday to a home along the Black Diamond Highway in Havaco. The highway was closed while firefighters contained the blaze.
One adult, a 50-year-old man, died in the fire, according to a statement Friday from the Fire Marshal’s Office. His name had not been released as of Friday. Other people at the scene were accounted for.
Fire marshal investigators could not determine the blaze’s cause due to the damage that the house received when it burned, according to the fire marshal’s office.
Chief Guy Wyatt of the Welch Fire Department said Friday that the one-story house was collapsing and engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene.
“The house was pretty much on the ground by the time we got there,” Wyatt recalled. “We got there pretty quick.”
The 50-year-old man was the only person at home when the fire occurred, he said.
Firefighters had the blaze under control within an hour. The departments cleared the scene around 5:30 p.m.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.