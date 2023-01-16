By Blake Vickers
CNHI News Service
BEREA, Ky. — Scarlet spent the latter days of December trapped in the branches of a tree nearly 50 feet above the ground at her residence in Berea.
According to owner Grace Perrine, the cat was rescued by a local tree disposal group after four days. The owner said family members, city employees, and neighbors had exhausted efforts to coax the cat down before the tree disposal group arrived to save the day.
Perrine said she believes Scarlet was chasing a squirrel when the cat started climbing the tree.
“She didn’t have any food. She was up there four nights — probably about 40 to 50 feet in the air — in a huge tree with no branches growing horizontally that she could make her way down,” Perrine said.
Perrine adopted Scarlet, along with her brother Rhett, shortly after moving to Berea in June 2022. The feline siblings are named after the main characters from “Gone with the Wind” and are about a year and a half old.
Scarlett’s owner said she called the fire department and animal control for help with the situation.
“They helped me call another station and I talked to the captain. He and two other guys came out. They put a ladder up, and as soon as they put the ladder up and started to raise it — Scarlet just went up higher and higher,” Perrine explained.
Eventually, Perrine’s son and daughter-in-law joined the rescue effort.
The couple spent several hours erecting a set of ropes, pulleys, and a bridge made of wooden boards in order to give Scarlet an option she could use to jump back down at a safer height.
When those measures failed, Perrine put a call out for help on the Let’s Grow Berea Facebook page.
Sueann Fields saw the post and contacted Brett Parker of Match Cut Tree Bro’s LLC for assistance.
Parker and Field arrived at Perrine’s home on New Years Eve and got to work on the rescue mission.
Parker said it wasn’t the first time he had rescued an animal out of a tree.
“It’s happened a few times... I started developing a plan, and basically just climbed the tree,” Parker said.
The tree service specialist is well-versed in scaling up tree trunks using spiked shoes, a harness and ropes.
According to Parker, the initial plan was to grab the cat off the branch she was perched on and carry her down in a bag.
However, Parker said he quickly realized the stressed and fatigued cat was unlikely to go with that plan. He added Scarlet’s mistrusting demeanor meant she would likely scratch him or climb further up the tree. While brainstorming ideas, Parker devised a tool to help with the rescue.
“I thought, ‘What if I take and rig up a lasso device like the animal control people use?’ So I rigged up a lasso, went up and lassoed the cat. It was on the very tip of a limb. It was no man’s land where it was at. (I lassoed it, and) started lowering the cat,” Parker recalled.
As Parker feared, Scarlet did not take kindly to being lassoed by a stranger.
Parker said the cat freed herself from the improvised rig he had fashioned while she was still suspended 20 feet in the air.
Then, like the iconic Times Square Ball, Scarlet dropped safely to the ground.
Parker and Perrine said the cat then bolted from the scene to a neighbor’s house, but returned home just a short time later.
“She’s home, she’s safe, and she doesn’t leave or go far from me,” her owner said of Scarlet’s behavior since her return home.
Perrine praised Parker and Fields for their assistance in the rescue of Scarlet and said she was grateful her cat made it into 2023.
“(Brett) is a fine young man. I tried to give them money and they would have nothing to do with that... They were just good samaritans,” Perrine said.
Parker filmed a video of the rescue and uploaded to the Match Cut Tree Bro’s LLC Facebook page. The video is titled “Operation kitty rescue.”
Perrine’s initial post requesting help in the Let’s Grow Berea group received 98 comments and 21 shares with locals offering advice and encouragement.
Parker said he felt pressure to make sure Scarlet made it back to Perrine with all her remaining lives.
“I knew if I didn’t get this cat down safely, that nobody was going to like me,” Parker said with a laugh.
