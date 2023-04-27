BLUEFIELD — Obtaining enough food and supplies as well as veterinary care makes caring for homeless cats challenging, so an area insurance agency is organizing an effort to raise supplies and money for a cat rescue.
Bland County State Farm agent April Lusk is teaming up with Second Chance for Cats to raise funds and supplies between May 1 to 20 during National Pet Month.
Second Chance for Cats will be using the proceeds to help care for the cats and kittens at the rescue. Second Chance for Cats is a nonprofit organization that helps spay and neuter homeless felines, and then adopt, relocate or release. Their goal is to reduce the free-roaming cat population in Bluefield and the surrounding areas.
Several area businesses have agreed to serve as a location where supplies can be dropped off.
Every donation is appreciated, but the following items are especially needed: Purina cat chow (in the blue bag), Purina kitten chow (in the yellow bag), Friskies canned food, Fancy Feast kitten canned food, treats, scoopable kitty litter, cat toys, cat towers and scratching posts. They also accept clean aluminum and ink cartridges to recycle.
Monetary donations help cover the cost of medical care and fund neuter and spay and caring for them prior to their adoption. Donations can be mailed to Second Chance for Cats 874 Littlesburg Rd, Bluefield, WV 24701 or through PayPal (Giving and fees are covered by PayPal) https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/1605783
Supplies can be dropped off at April Lusk State Farm in Bastian, Va. They can also be dropped off at Interior Motives, Cole Harley Davidson and Cole Chevrolet in Bluefield. In Princeton, donations can be left at Bill Cole Subaru, Kroger, Friendship Hyundai of Princeton and Ramey Princeton.
For more general information about Second Chance for Cats and what they do for Bluefield and their surrounding communities, visit http://secondchanceforcats.org/
Second Chance for Cats’ mission in part is to help reduce the population of homeless cats in the area.
The food and supply drive will help care for the cats Second Chance already have at their rescue as they continue their work of spaying and neutering homeless cat population in Bluefield and the surrounding area, Lusk said. Volunteers are always wanted at the rescue as well.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
