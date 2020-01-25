PRINCETON — Today is the last day to file to run for political office In Mercer County and in the state as the field of candidates is close to being finalized.
Friday saw 27th House District Del. Eric Porterfield (R-Mercer County) file to run for reelection to the office.
Porterfield is the fourth Republican candidate to file for the three seats that will be up for grabs in November, setting the stage for a May 12 primary to decide which three candidates will run.
“It has been my privilege to represent the 27th District, where I was born and raised, for the last two years,” Porterfield said Friday. “Since we were elected in 2018 I have kept good on my promise that I would come to Charleston and stand unapologetically and by definition for the First Amendment, the Second Amendment, religious liberty, pro-life, pro-family, pro-business and educational freedom legislation.”
Porterfield said he is looking forward to the May and November elections and “it is my hope that the constituents in the 27th District (Mercer County and part of Raleigh County) will reelect me to stand up for West Virginia values in 2020 and beyond.”
Incumbent Del. Joe Ellington (R-Mercer County), former Del. Marty Gearheart and retired military officer Doug Smith are the other Republicans who have filed.
Del. John Shott (R-Mercer County) is not running for reelection.
The lone Democrat who has filed so far to run for one of the 27th District seats is Tina Russell, a teacher and U.S. Army veteran.
In McDowell County and part of Mercer County, incumbent Del. Ed Evans, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Wesley R. Payne for the District 26 seat.
In the two seats in the 28th District, covering Monroe and Summers counties, Incumbent Republicans Roy G. Cooper and Jeffrey Pack have filed to run for reelection. Ryne Nahodil, a Democrat, has also filed for one of those two seats.
State Sen. Chandler Swope of Bluefield, a Republican in District 6, also has filed for reelection and will be challenged to run for the office by Republican Wesley Blankenship of Baisden.
As of Friday, both Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler and Commissioner Greg Puckett were the only candidates who have filed for their respective offices.
Mercer County Sheriff Tommy Bailey, a Republican, was also elected in 2016 and will run again, is being challenged by William E. “Bill” Gearhart, a Democrat.
All incumbent magistrates have filed, including Mike Flanigan, District 1; Susan Honaker, District 2; Sandra Dorsey, District 3; Charles Poe, District 4; and William Holroyd, District 5.
Challengers in the non-partisan race for Mercer County magistrate include Keith Compton, District 3; Bill Lightfoot, District 5; Marvin Lockett, District 5; and Perry P. Richmond, District 2.
Incumbent Mercer County Assessor Sharon Gearhart, a Democrat, has filed and is being challenged by Lyle Cottle, a Republican.
Incumbent Mercer County Board of Education member Paul Hodges also has filed and is being challenged by Jim Bailey and Richard Dillon.
Marie Hill, with the Mercer County Voter Registration office, said candidates can file today up until midnight.
However, the registrar’s office will close at noon today and any calls to the office will be redirected to her if someone wants to file.
“I will take care of it,” she said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
