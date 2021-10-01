BLUEFIELD — Parts of the region saw a continued decline Thursday in active COVID-19 cases, with the lone exception being Mercer County.
Active virus cases in McDowell County dropped to 231 on Thursday and Monroe County is now down to only 68 active infections. After two days of decline earlier this week, Mercer County increased to 562 active cases Thursday, up slightly from 546 active infections a day earlier on Wednesday, according to the latest tally from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Despite the slight uptick in new cases Thursday, active virus cases in Mercer County are still significantly lower than a month ago, when as many as 1,128 infections were considered active.
Three new deaths reported in the region Thursday are being attributed by health officials to COVID-19. The latest deaths include a 65-year-old male from Mercer County, a 94-year-old male from Monroe County and a new death in Tazewell County. In Virginia, health officials do not release the age or gender of those individuals whose deaths are attributed to COVID-19.
In all, 28 new deaths were reported Thursday in the Mountain State by the DHHR.
In Mercer County, 156 COVID-19 associated deaths have been reported to date. McDowell County has reported 39 virus-related deaths to date and 24 deaths in Monroe County have been attributed to COVID-19.
Hospitalizations in West Virginia also were down slightly Thursday. Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations stood at 972, which is down from more than a thousand hospitalizations a month ago. Of that number, 281 people were listed in intensive care units.
However, breakthrough cases involving vaccinated individuals in the Mountain State are still increasing. The number of breakthrough infections Thursday stood at 12,082 with 151 breakthrough deaths. That’s up from 11,564 breakthrough cases on Thursday and 131 deaths a day earlier.
Mercer and McDowell counties were still red Thursday on the state’s county alert map, which means community spread of the virus is still considered widespread. Monroe County was changed to a yellow ranking Thursday, an improvement from its earlier gold ranking.
Nursing home outbreaks in the region remain unchanged, with the Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the Princeton Health Care Center and the Stonerise Princeton Center all still considered outbreak sites by the DHHR. Three staff members at the Princeton Health Care Center are still positive for the virus, along with one staff member at the Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. At the Princeton Stonerise Center there are nine residents and five staff members who are still positive for the virus.
In McDowell County, the DHHR said an active outbreak is continuing at the McDowell Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Gary where 15 residents and six staff members are still positive for the virus. Two deaths have been reported at the nursing home as a result of the ongoing outbreak.
So far 7,124 people in Mercer County have recovered to date from the virus, which is up from 6,993 recoveries on Tuesday.
