TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County saw another surge on positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with a caution from county officials those numbers may rise more.
The number of positive cases jumped from 48 to 54 in one day, with one hospitalization.
During a meeting of the board of supervisors Tuesday, County Administrator Eric Young said the county has been seeing three to five new cases every day.
“We are told to expect that to go up,” he said, adding that the county is now seeing the curve of positive rising as it already has in areas around the country.
Young said the cases are primarily related to residents traveling to areas like Myrtle Beach, Gatlinburg and Dollywood.
An employee of Tazewell County has also been tested as positive, he said.
“We may have to go back to split shifts,” he said of an earlier move to try to avoid having too many key personnel at risk.
Young said the state of emergency in the county related to the pandemic is extended and the same protocol of mask wearing, handwashing and social distancing is still in place.
“We have to try to keep our distance from other people,” he said. “And be especially careful when traveling.”
Western District Supervisor Travis Hackworth recently tested positive for the virus and the original meeting was moved from July 7 to July 21. He has recovered and was at Tuesday’s meeting.
“It was in interesting experience,” he said. “but it was no problem.”
Hackworth had been quarantined with his family, but he was the only one with a positive test and he said recently he experienced only a few minor symptoms.
Buchanan County has also recently experienced a steady rise in cases, jumping to 61 on Wednesday with two hospitalizations.
Bland County is up to seven cases and Giles County stays at 18 with one hospitalization.
Virginia has seen an overall rise in positive cases recently after seeing a decline.
On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 1,022 new cases, and over the last week the positive rate is 7.9 percent, up from 7.7 percent the week before.
