Federal funding is continuing to support Head Start and Early Head Start services in the area with a $5 million grant announced Monday.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has earmarked the money for CASEWV (Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia, Inc.), based in Bluefield, and the funds will help provide provide high-quality school-readiness services to young children and families.
“We are honored to continue to provide high-quality school readiness services to low-income children and families in Mercer and Summers counties,” Mary Turner, CASEWV CEO, said. “Our programs are designed to foster intellectual, physical, social, and emotional growth to prepare children to be lifelong learners.”
Turner said the program “epitomizes our agency’s vision of ‘safe, healthy inclusive communities to support individuals and families in reaching their full potential.’”
“Our program also provides comprehensive health services (including mental and behavioral health), child nutrition, and family engagement opportunities,” said Suzette White-Parks, CASEWV’s Head Start Director. “Prenatal services are also provided to qualifying expectant mothers.”
The program is funded to serve 415 children and families through Head Start and Early Head Start classrooms, Early Head Start home-based services, and enhanced services in two local childcares – Kidz at Hart and Lifeline Childcare.
CASEWV is also a partner with local school systems in Mercer and Summers counties to provide collaborative pre-kindergarten services. The program enrolls children based on family income and other qualifying factors – such as homelessness, families that receive public assistance, and children currently in foster care.
The annual award is part of a larger project period to support the provision of Head Start and Early Head Start services.
U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.VA. made statements about the funding on Monday.
“This funding from HHS will help strengthen the educational foundation of our youth in southern West Virginia and provide local organizations the resources needed to help our children get ahead,” Capito said. “These programs are an important part in making sure every child in West Virginia has the opportunity to learn, grow, and be successful in the future.”
“Every child in West Virginia deserves access to a quality education, no matter their background or where they live in our great state.,” Manchin said. “Head Start provides children with the skills and foundation they need for a bright future … As a long-time supporter of Head Start programs and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support educational opportunities for all West Virginia children.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
