PEARISBURG, Va. — Last week, in response to the national COVID-19 threat, the U.S. Forest Service officially closed the parking lot and facilities at Cascades Recreation Area near Pembroke, Va.
A weekend surge of outdoor enthusiasts evidently didn’t get the notice and failed to modify their itineraries after they arrived.
This past Saturday, Giles County Sheriff’s Department officers contended with more than 90 illegally parked vehicles that packed the narrow two-lane road through the residential area leading up to the park. With access to the recreation area’s parking lot closed, visitors from all over the Commonwealth decided to jump the gate and enjoy one of the county’s most popular outdoor attractions.
Local residents alerted sheriff’s department officers after finding access to and egress from their homes impeded by the crush of tourist vehicles.
“We got a call about illegal parking at about 2:40 p.m. Our deputy that went up there counted 95 cars ... they were bumper-to-bumper,” said Major Scott Moye of the Giles County Sheriff’s Department.
“Our biggest concern on Saturday was that you wouldn’t be able to get an emergency vehicle through that traffic, at all. Access was reduced to one lane from two. There was no room for a fire truck or ambulance. If anybody had been hurt at the falls, then getting an ambulance through there would’ve been a nightmare,” he said.
Moye noted that the long line of illegally-parked vehicles also created hazards for ordinary motorists.
“You’d have to watch for the traffic coming down the creek towards (Route) 460 ... you get in a curve and there’s only one lane. There could’ve been an accident there, as well,” Moye said.
The Cascades, a 69-foot-tall waterfall on Little Stony Creek, is one of the most-visited waterfalls in the Commonwealth. The recreation area’s scenic trail, which incorporates sturdy bridges and a secure, family-friendly footpath, is almost as strong a selling point as the iconic payoff of the waterfall itself. An estimated 150,000 people visit the recreation area annually.
Many, if not most, are from outside Giles County. This past Saturday was no exception.
“We had cars from Salem, Prince William, Newport News, Hillsville, Roanoke, Austinville, King George County, Fairfax, Max Meadows, Woodbridge ... nobody from around here. A lot of what we were probably looking at were Virginia Tech students, I would imagine,” Moye said.
While breaking up the logjam of vehicles along Cascade Drive was the pressing task for the GCSC officers on the scene Saturday, citing hikers for breaking U.S. Forest Service rules was not, under the circumstances, a priority for his department.
“Any time that you cross the gate into the Cascades parking lot, you’re on National Forest Land, which falls under federal jurisdiction. It’s my understanding that the gate is closed and there’s a sign on the gate that says its closed. Actually enforcing people not being on the trail — we can’t do anything about that,” Moye said.
“But people were just parking below the parking lot on the side of the road and when they park like that, they’re blocking access to private property and blocking emergency vehicle access. Any time you’re parking with a tire on the pavement of the road, you’re impeding the flow of traffic. And that falls to us, because that’s county jurisdiction,” Moye explained.
Had the errant string of parked vehicles continued to grow, Moye said, enforcement responsibilities might eventually have crossed the town limits into the jurisdiction of the Pembroke Police Department.
On Sunday, a deputy was posted along Little Stony Creek to warn incoming non-residential motorists that they were in danger of being towed if they parked illegally along the road.
County officials have since had a conversation with U.S. Forest Service officials about the situation.
For several years Giles County has been engaged in official efforts to market itself as a destination for assorted categories of outdoor recreation. After the New River and the Appalachian Trail, the Cascades is one of Giles County’s most well-known attractions. Normally, county officials are overjoyed with the Cascades’ popularity — as are small businesses in nearby Pembroke that benefit from the customer traffic it generates.
“It does bring a lot of revenue to the area,” Moye said. “We welcome anybody all the time. There are some residences up there who will allow parking. I think you’ve got to pay them something.
“But you can’t park on the roadway. We get several rescue calls up there every year. That’s one of our biggest concerns — that we’re not going to be able to make it up there.”
— Contact George Thwaites at gthwaites@bdtonline.com
