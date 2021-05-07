BLUEFIELD — The Center for Applied Research and Technology (CART) in Bluefield is receiving an investment of more than $1 million.
Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., made the announcement Thursday, saying the money will provide high-tech industrial supportive services to Bluefield-area businesses and entrepreneurs recovering from COVID-19.
“The funds will also create 48 new jobs, save 48 jobs, and bring an estimated $2.2 million in private investment to the region,” she said. “I am thrilled to see the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act continue to help West Virginians recover from this public health emergency.”
Miller said the project will support new businesses, strengthen the manufacturing industry, and foster job growth and retention in southern West Virginia.
“With welcomed investments as this, we are one step closer to defeating COVID-19, getting hardworking West Virginians back to work, and revitalizing our economy,” she said.
The CARES Act passed Congress and was signed into law by former President Donald J. Trump on March 27, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It provides the federal EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to the pandemic.
The City of Bluefield has been working with CART, located on the campus of Bluefield State College, for several years, especially at the Commercialization Station, a start-up incubator for manufacturing businesses.
Bruce Mutter, director of CART, previously said CART brings “ingenuity to industry” and helps with training and programs at the Commercialization Station, assisting in many areas in technology, from a drawing to prototypes to circuit boards.
According to its website, CART is an independent, non-profit, non-stock corporation under the general corporation laws of the State of West Virginia organized exclusively for educational and scientific purposes.
It is designed to foster and support applied research in the Bluefield area for entrepreneurs, inventors, engineering professionals and small technology-based businesses.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.