Olivia Brown is a first year 4-Her whose Mercer County Fair exhibit got her a first place prize not only with the county fair but also a purple first place for 4-H.
The winning exhibit she showed was a small table in the shape of the 4-H clover that her father had originally done for his first 4-H project when he was a young boy.
Brown is nine years old, and she will be going into the fourth grade at Athens Elementary School this coming fall semester.
4-H is just one of her extracurriculars that also include dance, church, and social studies fairs, but it is definitely one of her favorites.
“With 4-H, it’s four fold youth development, the program is designed to help strengthen all of the different parts in life,” said Brown’s mother, Sarah.
Brown is a fourth generation 4-Her, and she is carrying on the tradition of being very involved in it.
“My mom and dad both did it, my brother, my grandparents, so I’ve been around it since I was a baby,” said Brown. “I was only old enough to do it this year.”
Brown’s mother said because this is Brown’s first year, she is required to a her first project.
“Every first year 4-Her is required to take a project called ‘This is 4-H,’ and it teaches them about the program,” she said.”They’re required to fill out a book, but they have to have an exhibit with it. It needs to either be a four dimensional 4-H clover or photos showcasing them at 4-H.”
Brown’s parents actually met in 4-H because when they were younger, both of them were involved with it heavily on the state level.
Brown says she really loves 4-H, and that she is glad she is doing it.
“4-H is hands, head, heart, and health, so every one of the Hs means something,” said Brown. “Like at the Friday night council circle, you can get awarded one of the H’s.”
“I think it’s really fun to go to club meetings, go to camp, and learn how to do new stuff, but the hardest part is leaving my mom,” she added.
4-H camp is overnight Monday through Friday which is why Brown said leaving her mother was the hardest for her.
Brown is very close to her family, and 4-H also gives her extra reasons to get to spend time with her grandfather, who she fixed up the table with.
“We found it when we were cleaning out my grandma’s house, and I thought that I could go to my other grandfather and could refinish stand make the best better, which is the 4-H motto,” said Brown.
Brown’s father lost his mother a few months ago, so they were cleaning her house out when they found the table that Brown’s father had first built with his own father for his first 4-H project.
This is also not the first piece of furniture that Brown has worked on with her grandfather, she said that it is her favorite thing to do with him.
“I’ve also built a little chair and this small lap desk with him,” she said.
Brown also said, “I like to make it (furniture) just to have because I like to do it with my grandfather, and it’s super fun,”
The process that Brown and her grandfather did on the table included sanding it down, using a router to put the Hs on the table, sanding it again, putting the legs back onto it, staining it with a green color stain, and painting the Hs on the table white to match the actual 4-H clover.
While Brown did do this project to have fun with her grandfather, it also helped her fulfill a requirement of being a 4-Her.
“With 4-H, every yea you have a project book, and you make a project at camp but are allowed to make one at home,” she said. “I took mine to the county fair so I could show it, and I made a poster board to go with it.”
She explained further, “We put pictures of it before we did anything to it (the table) and the process of fixing it.”
Brown’s table was also presented at the State Fair of West Virginia in Lewisburg.
Brown plans to continue doing 4-H as her whole family has, is excited for school to start, and she hopes to continue creating things with her grandfather for quality time together.
