BLUEFIELD — More activities for Beaver-Graham week in Bluefield have been confirmed, including the return of the popular Shriner’s Carnival to the downtown Raleigh Street area.
The Shriner’s Carnival will open on Tuesday, August 22 on Raleigh Street, near the downtown dog park, and will continue each day through Saturday, August 26, which is also the date of the annual Lemonade Day’s Festival in Bluefield.
City Manager Cecil Marson, and city Parks and Recreation Director Rick Showalter, previewed the upcoming activities during Tuesday’s city board meeting.
The carnival is expected to once again feature a ferris wheel, along with other rides, food and games. This year the city also will be holding a $1,000 raffle during the opening day of the carnival. The winner must be present to win.
On Saturday, August 19, the Two Virginias 5K Challenge will be held beginning at 9 a.m. starting near the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginia’s. The race will finish in Bluefield, Va. near New Graham Pharmacy. The top male and female athlete with the fastest times will each receive a $100 cash prize, according to the city’s website.
On Wednesday, August 23, the Bluefield Cup Golf Tournament will be held beginning at 9 a.m. at the Fincastle Country Club. Proceeds from the event will benefit the athletic departments of Bluefield High School and Graham High School.
Then on Thursday, August 24, the Legends of the Rivalry event will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Granda Theater. It will include a discussion about the history of the rivalry from past players with current members of the Bluefield High School Beaver team attending.
A meet the Beavers Pep Rally also will be held on Thursday, August 24, at 6 p.m. on Commerce Street. Then the Beaver Parade will start at 6:30 p.m. on South Street where the parade participants will march to Bland Street, and then Federal Street, before ending on Princeton Avenue near the Shriner’s Carnival.
The day of the big game will start with tailgating at 9 a.m. on Friday, August 25.
“Friday starts out early for tailgating,” Showalter said. “It is reserved spaces and I’m fairly certain they are full.”
Showalter said bounce houses will be set up for area children that day. Games also will be held in the area of Mitchell Stadium led by the U.S. Army, including a tug of war contest for alumni and students to participate in.
“It’s going to be a terrific day,” Showalter said.
Kick-off for the Beaver-Graham game will be 7:30 p.m. with Bluefield High School serving as the home team at Mitchell Stadium this year.
The Lemonade Days Festival will follow on Saturday, August 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature bounce houses, live music, dance performances from the Bluefield Dance Theater, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, and a historical trolley tour.
Free lemonade also will be served during the festival — regardless of whether the mercury at the Mercer County Airport hits 90 degrees or not.
One event that won’t occur during the Beaver-Graham week is the return of Bluefield’s Ridge Runner.
Repairs for the train’s bridge, which was damaged by the Memorial Day flood, must be advertised for construction.
Showalter said the train could be out for the remainder of the season.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
