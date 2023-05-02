ATHENS — The community is invited to attend a free Artist Lecture Series Carillon Concert on Wednesday at 6 p.m. featuring Jesse Ratcliffe ‘10, director of music and organist for All Saints Episcopal Church in Frederick, MD.
No tickets are required and the event is free to the public, university officials said.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy music from either the lawn in front of Marsh Hall or under the covered walkway at University Point.
Ratcliffe is a graduate of Concord University and native of Hinton. He went on to study at Shenandoah Conservatory, Westminster Choir College, and the North American Carillon School. For seven seasons, he served as Carillonneur at the Luray Singing Tower in Luray, Va., and most recently as Carillonneur for McMurry University.
The program will feature music ranging from patriotic tunes, hymns, familiar classical melodies, folk songs, and Disney classics. Jesse will be available afterwards to talk with the audience about the instrument and program.
Concord University houses West Virginia’s only true grand carillon and one of only 185 in the United States. The instrument, located on top of Marshall Hall, has 48-bells with the largest bell weighing around 4,200 pounds. Funding for the instrument and establishment of a carillon and organ endowment was provided by former Concord President, Dr. Joseph F. Marsh.
For more information on the performance or to schedule a tour of the carillon contact Dr. Jacob Womack at 304-384-5306 or email him at jwomack@concord.edu.
