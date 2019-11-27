WELCH — A McDowell County man was arrested this week after a traffic stop led to the discovery of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday.
Deputy R. L. Morgan with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Monday in the Bradshaw area of McDowell County, according to Chief Deputy James “Boomer” Muncy.
Upon investigation, Morgan found a quantity of methamphetamine packaged for delivery along with items used to sell meth, scales and calculator and xanaxs a Schedule II controlled substance, Muncy stated.
Morgan arrested Derrick Lee Matney, 41, of Caretta and charged him with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell Xanaxes, a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Matney was arraigned before Magistrate Daniel Mitchell and a bond of $40,000.00 was set, Muncy stated. He was remanded into the McDowell County Holding unit awaiting transport to the South Western Regional Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.