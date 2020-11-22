TAZEWELL, Va. — Small businesses in Tazewell County will get a financial boost to help them through the pandemic.
The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday allocated $534,230 in grants through the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act.
In an announcement of the grants Wednesday, supervisors said the financial assistance is for small businesses, which are “the core of Tazewell County’s economy.”
“As we head into the holiday season, the additional restrictions placed on our small businesses last week by Governor (Ralph) Northam are concerning,” said supervisors Chair Charlie Stacy, referring to a 25-person limitation on gatherings indoors or outdoors as well as a curfew on selling alcoholic beverages after 10 p.m. “Unfortunately, our local businesses are still feeling the impact of the government mandated shutdown from this spring. It is the board’s hope that this funding will be able to assist with business operations.”
Businesses with 25 or fewer employees were eligible to apply for grants between $1,000 and $10,000 to cover such items as: utilities, rent, mortgage and payroll, he said.
The grant does not have to be repaid but recipients are responsible for documenting expenditures. The program was administered by the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority. The board received a total of 246 applications.
Successful applicants will be contacted by the Economic Development Department.
The allocation is part of plan that started in the summer and included about $7 million in CARES Act funding allocated to the county by the state.
The board also announced it voted to go forward with the 2 percent cost of living stipend for county employees as budgeted in July.
The state had planned to pay half of the 2 percent, but withdrew most of its funding after the COVID-19 pandemic reduced state revenues. The board chose to fund the difference from contingency to offset the increase in employee health insurance premiums.
“We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our county employees,” said Northern District Supervisor Maggie Asbury. “2020 has been a difficult year and we appreciate our employees rising to the challenge.”
The funding was not taken from the CARES Act and was allocated from the county’s general fund.
