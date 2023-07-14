BLUEFIELD — A local natural gas company is seeking a rate increase which could add over $16 to monthly residential gas bills.
Cardinal Gas Company – Southern Division, has filed with the Public Service Commission of West Virginia for a tarriff increasing rates and charges for supplying gas service to around 3,500 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Mercer County, according to a legal notice submitted to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Under the proposal, residential bills would increase by 12.62 percent, about $16.71, according to the legal notice. Customers with a residential 20 percent discount would see an increase of $13.37.
The effective date of the proposed increased rates and charge is Aug. 5 this year. If there is “a full statutory suspension by the Public Service Commission,” the proposed rates and charges will take effect on May 1, 2024. Any increase will not become effective until it is authorized and approved by the state PSC.
The increased charges and rates would produce around $826,892 annually in additional revenue, an increase of about 9.11 percent.
A complete copy of the company’s tariff proposals and a representative of the company to provide information about this tariff are available to customers, prospective customers and their agents at Cardinal Natural Gas Company, 4699 Cumberland Road, Bluefield, W.Va.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
