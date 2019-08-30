BLUEFIELD — One person was airlifted after a motorist drove over East River Mountain Overlook on Friday evening.
A male driver, whose identity was not released at this time, drove over the East River Mountain Overlook, according to Sgt. M.D. Pertee with the Bluefield W.Va. Police Department. The driver was then airlifted from Bluefield High School to Charleston Area Medical Center, according to Pertee.
Once on scene, officer K.N. Wright with the Bluefield W.Va. Police Department traveled down the steep drop to evaluate the scene. After evaluating, Wright assessed that the driver's Ford Explorer traveled 135 feet over the embankment.
According to Wright, once he reached the vehicle the driver was alert and Wright "saw him waving."
With the vehicle being so far down the overlook, rescue crews "were at their limits," with ropes and chains, according to Pertee.
Bluefield W.Va. Rescue Squad, Bluefield W.Va. Fire Department, and Bluefield W.Va. Police responded to the scene. The cause of the wreck is undetermined at this time.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
