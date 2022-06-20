PRINCETON – After four years of serving local people in need, two officers serving with the Salvation Army in Mercer County are being transferred to a new post.
Capt. Dennis Smith and wife Capt. Jane Smith came to Mercer County in 2018. They will be moving Monday, June 20, to their new post in Morgantown.
How long Salvation Army officers spend at any community depends on that community’s needs.
“So if there’s a need for us somewhere else, it can be longer, it can be shorter,” Dennis Smith said. “We’ve been here for four years; and as an example, we were in Baltimore before we came here. We were there for only two years.”
Dennis and Jane Smith have been Salvation Army officers for six years.
“We’re entering our seventh year,” Dennis Smith said. “We are second-career folks, but we’ve been around the Army probably, I’d say, about 30 years. We were what’s called soldiers before becoming officers. It’s like being members of a church. We call them soldiers.”
Jane Smith ran a homeless shelter for the Salvation Army before becoming an officer, and Dennis was district manager for a company called Wolf Camera.
Dennis Smith said they will miss Mercer County and its people.
“One of the biggest things is that the Salvation Army comes and we’re here to help the folks that need help, but we were welcomed so much,” he recalled. “This is like home for us, so I just think the folks here made us feel welcome. They really did. There were some people who challenged us and we said we’re just here to help the community and do great things.”
“This is a beautiful part of the country,” he added. “We’re going to miss everybody here, and we look forward to the day when we can come back, visit and say high to some folks.”
The new officer heading the Salvation Army in Mercer County, Lt. Mark Craddock, will be starting his duties later this month.
All of the Salvation Army services in the region are now being handled through the Princeton office.
Last year, the Salvation Army closed its building off Bluefield Avenue and consolidated its operations with those in Princeton,
