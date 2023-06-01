Legislation to boost development of nuclear technologies is heading to the U.S. Senate with “widespread bipartisan support.”
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., introduced the Accelerating Deployment of Versatile, Advanced Nuclear for Clean Energy (ADVANCE) Act of 2023, in March, and on Wednesday the bill passed out of the EPW (Environment and Public Works) Committee by a vote of 16-3.
Capito, Ranking Member of that committee, said the bill would “help position the United States as the undisputed international leader for nuclear energy technologies.”
“From both a national security and energy independence standpoint, America has everything to gain from being the world’s leader in nuclear energy, and today we took an important step forward in achieving that goal,” she said in announcing the bill, which will now head to the full Senate. “This legislation gives a major boost to a clean, reliable power generation source, and provides the tools needed for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to facilitate the development and deployment of new technologies here in the United States. I’m proud of the work that went into the ADVANCE Act and that the EPW Committee continues to demonstrate we can successfully collaborate in addressing critical issues like nuclear energy in a bipartisan way.”
Co-sponsors of the bill include Senators Mark Warner, D-Va., Mark Kelly, D-Ari., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Krysten Sinema, I-Ari.
“The ADVANCE Act will play a critical role in boosting our nuclear energy capabilities, allowing the United States to reduce carbon emissions and fight climate change while becoming more energy independent,” Warner said. “I am looking forward to passing this bipartisan legislation to maintain our status as a global leader in nuclear energy development.”
The ADVANCE Act would, among other things:
• Empower the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to lead in international forums to develop regulations for advanced nuclear reactors.
• Establish a joint Commerce Department and Energy Department initiative to facilitate outreach to nations that are seeking to develop advanced nuclear energy programs.
• Reduce regulatory costs for companies seeking to license advanced nuclear reactor technologies.
• Extend a long-established, indemnification policy necessary to enable the continued operation of today’s reactors and give certainty for capital investments in building new reactors.
• Direct the NRC to establish an initiative to enhance preparedness to qualify and license advanced nuclear fuels.
• Identify modern manufacturing techniques to build nuclear reactors better, faster, cheaper and smarter.
