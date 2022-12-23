Women’s teams representing the U.S. will finally see equal pay with the mens teams.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va, championed the bill to make that happen, introducing the bipartisan Equal Pay for Team USA Act in 2019 along with Maria Cantwell, D-Wash, and re-introduced earlier this year.
The legislation was submitted after the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team sued for equal pay.
Although the women’s team has had far greater success in World Cup and other tournaments, they still make far less than members of the Men’s National Soccer Team.
The legislation, which ensures all athletes who represent United States in global competition – like the World Cup, Olympics, and Paralympics – receive equal pay and benefits, regardless of gender, saw unanimous passage in the Senate and on Wednesday passed the House.
Pres. Joe Biden is expected to sign it.
“Our Equal Pay for Team USA Act came one step closer to becoming law and ensuring equal compensation for athletes representing our great nation in global competitions,” Capito said on the Senate floor after the House passed the bill. “When American athletes compete on the world stage, they represent our great nation, our people, and our values. Therefore, it’s only right that female athletes receive the same kind of pay and benefits as their male counterparts, and this legislation does just that. I’m proud to support this bipartisan effort, and thank my colleagues in the House of Representatives for their help in moving our legislation forward.”
Cantwell said the act “erases any ambiguity, setting the standard that – when it comes to pay, medical care, travel arrangements and reimbursement of expenses for players of the same sport – nothing short of equal is acceptable, regardless of gender.”
“I’m grateful for the group of women athletes who – at the top of their game – raised their voices to demand equal pay for their success,” she said. “With today’s victory, this monumental, bipartisan legislation is headed to the president’s desk, sending an unequivocal message to all young women and girls who dream of a future in sports: you deserve equal pay and it will be the law of the land.”
The bill applies to 50 different sports’ national governing bodies, like U.S. Soccer and USA Volleyball, along with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC). It also requires USOPC to conduct oversight and report on compliance with the legislation.
Capito, who is a sports fan and long-time runner, said during a virtual press briefing last week she has been an “avid sponsor” of the act and the equal pay for equal play is the only “fair” thing to do.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
