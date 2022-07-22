Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said she is undecided on whether she will support a bill to codify the same-sex marriage right.
The House of Representatives earlier this week passed legislation to make that right as well as interracial marriage the law, with 47 Republicans on board.
In the Senate, at least 10 Republicans will be needed to avoid a filibuster.
The bill, the Respect for Marriage Act, was initiated in the House in the wake of the June Roe v. Wade decision, where a law established by precedent and in effect for 50 years was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
“The Supreme Court has made a decision here and the question is, is this necessary?” Capito said of the Respect for Marriage Act during a virtual press briefing from her Washington office Thursday. “I am going to wait until that legislation comes before us in the Senate before I make a determination and then I will take a look at it.”
Capito said she understands that precedent does not always guarantee a previous decision won’t be overturned.
“Those are the kinds of questions I will look at,” she said, adding she will reserve comments on the issue until she has seen the specific legislation that the Senate will consider.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has indicated the court could take another look at the same-sex marriage decision, which was made by the Supreme Court in 2015 and legalized the right in all 50 states.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said recently the decision the Supreme Court made on same-sex marriage was wrong.
The court ruled on interracial marriage in 1967, saying laws banning interracial marriage violate the Equal Protection and Due Process Clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
That ruling was made when the court was considering a Virginia case, Loving v. Virginia, striking down state laws that banned interracial marriages.
On another issue Thursday, Capito once again blasted the Biden Administration for not taking more action to curb inflation.
“Nothing is being done,” she said. “I am very concerned about this.”
Capito said pumping more federal dollars into the economy, which Biden proposed in the Build Back Better bill, would only make inflation worse.
One thing that should be done is to look at reforming the federal regulatory environment to make changes that streamline processes like transportation of supplies in ports and elsewhere to make sure supply can catch up with demand.
“Don’t cut safety, but streamline it all,” she said.
Longer term solutions include “unleashing” America’s energy reserves to help fill the supply end of the energy equation.
But one main problem is that Americans have no confidence anything is being done at all.
“People need confidence that the Biden Administration is addressing this,’ she said.
Capito also expressed concern about the ongoing crisis at the southern border.
Another record was set in June with 207,000 border crossings, the most ever for that particular month.
Capito said the Biden Administration continues to ignore the problem, with no deterrents and no plan in place to streamline the system in handling those seeking asylum.
“it is very unnerving,” she said. “People are coming in and then told to come back for a hearing in four to six years.”
If the numbers continue to trend in the same direction, she said, by the end of the federal fiscal year (Sept. 30) more than 2 million illegals will have tried to cross the border.
“That has got to stop,” she said. “The border is totally porous.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
