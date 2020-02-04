BLUEFIELD — As a final vote in the U.S. Senate draws closer, local senators voiced their support and dissent Tuesday against adopting the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
In a conference call with the press on Tuesday afternoon, W.Va. Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito said she will vote against the articles of impeachment and wants the government to move forward.
"First of all I am voting no, I do not believe the president has committed the alleged offenses in impeachment resolutions," Capito said. "The House brought a very weak and hurried sentence and asked us to fix it."
Capito said the U.S. House of Representatives has been trying to "throw the president out" for years.
"The thing that stunned me, I kept reminding myself, the U.S. House of Representatives is trying to tell me to remove the president from office and off the ballot in 2020," Capito said. "That, coupled with a high bar of high crimes and misdemeanors, I think it was a weak case."
W.Va. Democratic Senator, Joe Manchin, made a statement Monday on the Senate floor, suggesting a formal censure against the president, instead of an acquittal, or a full conviction.
"In weighing these thoughts, and all of the arguments brought forward in the case, I must be realistic," Manchin said in a statement on the Senate floor. "I see no path to the 67 votes required to impeach the president and haven’t since the trial started. However, I do believe a bipartisan majority of this body would vote to censure President Trump for his actions in this matter. Censure would allow this body to unite across party lines, and as an equal branch of government, to formally denounce the president’s actions and hold him accountable."
Capito rejects this notion and said that most on Capitol Hill agree.
"I read it and I would oppose it. I think that we have an opportunity to put this behind us and put the president, House and Senate back on track," Capito said in a conference call with the press. "It is a weak attempt to make a statement that I do not think needs to be made."
Senator Manchin has yet to announce his decision on a vote he calls "the most important vote in my life."
On the Virginia side of the matter, Democratic Senator Tim Kaine and Democratic Senator Mark Warner have both made statements supporting the impeachment of President Trump.
"Unchallenged evil spreads like a virus. We have allowed a toxic president to infect the Senate and warp its behavior," Kaine said on the Senate floor. "Now the Senate’s refusal to allow a fair trial threatens to spread a broader public anxiety about whether ‘impartial justice’ is a hollow fiction. An acquittal will lead to worse conduct. I will not be part of this continual degradation of public trust. Thus, I will vote to convict."
Senator Mark Warner spoke on the Senate floor on Tuesday afternoon, stating that he has decided to vote to convict the president on both articles of impeachment.
"I will vote to convict the president because I swore an oath to do impartial justice and the evidence proves the charges against him are true," Senator Warner said. "There must be consequences for abusing the power of the presidency to solicit foreign interference in our election. If the Senate fails to hold him accountable we will be setting a dangerous precedent. We will be giving the green light to foreign adversaries and future presidents that this is okay. I will vote to convict the President because it is the Senate's constitutional responsibility to uphold this bedrock American principle: that no one is above the law, not even the president, and especially not the President."
On Dec. 19, 2019, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to proceed with two articles of impeachment against the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump. The Senate is scheduled to vote on the charges against him, an abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Wednesday.
