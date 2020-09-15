CHARLESTON – One of West Virginia's senators issued a statement Tuesday after being notified that she had been exposed to an individual who had tested positive for coronavirus.
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito. R-W.Va., contacted the U.S. Capitol Attending Physician and was tested for coronavirus. While the test result has not come back yet, Capito said that she plans to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and the recommendations of the Capitol Attending Physician and will quarantine for 14 days.
“I learned recently that I came into contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus," Capito said. "While the test result has not come back yet, I will be following CDC recommendations and the advice of the Capitol Attending Physician and will be quarantining for 14 days as a precaution. I will make the test result public when it is available.”
