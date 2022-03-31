U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Thursday she will not support the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Capito, who also opposed Jackson’s nomination to the U,S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, said during a virtual press conference from her Washington office a major concern was some of Jackson’s previous decisions related to the separation of powers where she ruled in a “philosophical way,” influenced by her own personal beliefs.
Capito met with her recently, wanting to have a clearer picture of where Jackson stands on this and other issues.
“We had a very great conversation,” she said, adding that Jackson has an “enormous career” and “great stature in the legal community.”
But she “did not flush out my concerns,” Capito said. “I cannot vote for her nomination to the Supreme Court.”
Capito said she told Jackson to “get me from a no to a yes,” but walked away from the discussion not satisfied that her decisions on the court would always be guided by the letter of the law and not her philosophical bent.
The decision was nothing at all personal, she added, and Jackson has a “great background.”
But after talking with her, the concern remained about her judicial philosophy, Capito said.
Another U.S. Senator from West Virginia, Democrat Joe Manchin, has already announced he will vote for Jackson's confirmation.
