CHARLESTON – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has tested positive for COVID-19, but is not currently experiencing any symptoms.
“As I have routinely tested, today I received a positive COVID-19 test,” Capito said in a statement. “Thankfully, I am asymptomatic. I have consulted with the attending physician and plan to follow the CDC’s recommendations and quarantine for five days.”
Capito has said in previous statements that she is fully vaccinated against COVID.
