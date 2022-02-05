A Russian invasion of Ukraine may be a prelude to “empire building.”
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said during a virtual press briefing from her Washington office Thursday she supports President Joe Biden’s deployment of some U.S. troops to Europe.
“I don’t think we want Putin (Russian President Vladimir Putin) empire building in Europe,” she said, explaining that Putin wants countries, like Ukraine, that were once part of the Soviet Union back in the fold.
“We cannot allow that to happen,” she said of any invasion. “We have to put as much pressure to bear as possible to prevent this from happening.”
Capito said if the invasion is allowed to occur, where does it stop.
“Who is to say if they get Ukraine where they would go next?” she said.
At this point, there is strong indication Putin will be moving in with “boots on the ground” within the next several weeks, she said.
About 100,000 Russian troops are near the Ukrainian border.
The 3,000 U.S. troops deployed to Poland, Germany and Romania are not there as a “fighting force,” she said, but rather going in with a “counseling capability.”
Putin also does not want Ukraine to join NATO (North American Treaty Organization) either, she said, which would set up a scenario involving 30 counties, including the United States and most European countries, in a military alliance.
Such an alliance could thwart his eventual goal.
“He wants to reunite the former USSR,” she said, referring to the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union that saw more than a dozen independent countries established, including Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Armenia. Belarus is now a close ally of Russia and the two countries have been engaging in joint military exercises.
In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea (the Crimean peninsula) south of Ukraine on the Black Sea, sparking international condemnation. But Russai incorporated Crimea as two Russian federal subjects: the Republic of Crimea and the federal city of Sevastopo.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has not made public comments on the Ukraine situation, but his press secretary, Sam Runyon, released a statement Thursday evening.
“Russia’s destabilizing actions along Ukraine’s border are troubling,” said Runyon. “Senator Manchin is engaged in Senate negotiations about the best way to further dissuade Russian aggression.”
Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), who is chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, has been blunt about his opposition to a Russian invasion.
During an interview with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau, Warner said he believes “real consequences” will occur as a result of the conflict and he thinks Democrats and Republicans are united in efforts to sanction Putin if he takes action.
“If Russia were to invade Ukraine, this would be the biggest potential conflict since World War II, at least in that part of the world, with our most essential allies,” Warner said as he urged American diplomats and leaders to continue to work with NATO allies.
In the interview, Warner called Putin a “bully” and said Ukraine is a democracy that wants to work with Western Europe, while Russia is an authoritarian state.
“So now, the British, the French, the Germans, to a lesser extent, are all standing united against Russia, saying, ‘You invade this European country that’s not trying to invade you, there’s going to be huge consequences.’ We don’t need to see the advance of authoritarian regimes in Europe, or, for that matter, anywhere else in the world,” Warner said. “You know, we don’t want to see a more aggressive Russia, not only in Ukraine, but they would then try to extend their power even further, so, this is really a moment for the United States to step up.”
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., however has been a bit more optimistic, saying the U.S. should pay closer attention to how Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has attempted to defuse tensions by urging the U.S. and other allies not to suggest that an invasion of Ukraine was imminent.
“We need to make sure we pay attention to how Ukraine looks at this problem,” Kaine said. “I think the Biden administration is doing a pretty good job in getting allies together.”
Kaine said the administration stands ready to impose painful sanctions on Russia and Putin if he attacks or invades Ukraine.
