WASHINGTON — The proposed federal $2 trillion Build Back Better (BBB) bill has “hit a huge brick wall” and would actually cost $5 trillion, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said last week.
Capito said during a virtual press conference the bill is opposed by most West Virginians, would worsen inflation and the price tag would over time be $5 trillion with no plan in place to pay for it.
Pres. Joe Biden, who has pushed the initiative, had hoped the bill would be addressed and passed by the Senate before Christmas, but admitted last week that is not likely to happen.
In fact, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has said he will not support the $2 trillion version and agrees with Capito the price tag would be much higher.
He and Biden have been meeting to discuss the details of the bill and a possible compromise, but so far Manchin has only issued a statement saying the meetings have gone well.
Manchin’s support is needed to get the 50 votes necessary for passage and he has wanted the price tag to be $1.75 trillion.
Capito has always opposed the bill and continues to say she will not vote for any version of it, but would consider some provisions in a separate, bipartisan initiative.
Child care is one of those, an issue she addressed at length last week.
“I think child care is a great example of where we could have a bipartisan agreement,” she said, rather than being done by one party.
Capito said the child care provision in the BBB is being “touted to offer child care assistance to every American.”
But in reality, she said, reading the fine print shows child care costs could go up $13,000 a year under the BBB plan, and even with federal subsidies the price would still double.
That’s because of the federal strings attached to programs, transportation, hours and other requirements.
“it takes the programs and flexibility out of the state’s hands and puts it in the federal government’s,” she said.
Not only that, after five years, states must start picking up about 40 percent of the costs, yet have no input.
Capito said it would also penalize faith-based child care, which is where 53 percent of children are enrolled.
During a “very eyeopening” roundtable discussion with faith-based child care leaders recently in West Virginia, she said she was told it would put them at a “competitive disadvantage” since they would not receive any help.
Under the bill’s restrictions, religious facilities such as schools and charities which operate chapels would be blocked from funding.
Capito said this would make it “very, very difficult” for them.
Any bill that is passed to aid child care should include faith-based centers, she said, but such a bill should also be based on bipartisan discussions and support.
Capito is not optimistic the current Build Back Better bill will pass, at least not now.
“It is the President’s initiative backed by progressive groups (Democrats),” she said, and it is filled will an expansion of programs they have pushed for years.
But they are getting a “reality check,” she said, because most people do not support the bill. However, that doesn’t mean they will give up.
“I don’t think they will give up, and I think they will have the realization of what the American people want,” she said, and that is the timing is wrong, with inflation, the pandemic and uncertainty.
Time should be allowed for all of these things to “settle down,” she said, and then approach provisions in the bill in a bipartisan effort.
On other issues, Capito said:
• She supports a proposed $3 million to the state from the Department of Energy to help look at rare earth minerals.
“We know most of them … are mined and imported from China,” she said, and the minerals are needed for electric automobile components as well as other technologies.
The money would be used for research related to extracting minerals here and not depend on China.
“We could reap the benefits,” she said. “This could be big for us economically and … for Homeland Security and the Department of Defense.”
• She wants to work with Democrats not only on tackling the high cost of prescription drugs, but also on a renewed focus on substance abuse, especially fentanyl, a dangerous synthetic opioid that contributed to over 100,000 overdose deaths in the country last year.
“We need to refocus on stopping the flow … and on treatment and research…” she said. “We can work together on this.”
No one can take their eyes “off the ball,” which is what happened during the pandemic, she said. “Fentanyl is killing Americans.”
• Her stand against any federal voting rights legislation is solid.
Capito said she “gets no complaints” from constituents about voting rights in West Virginia, and praised Secretary of State Mac Warner and county clerks for doing a great job.
“States know what is best…” she said.
• She hopes that Biden will be able to handle the situation with Russia and the Ukraine, with many convinced that Russian President Vladimir Putin may invade because he wants to reunify countries that were part of the former USSR.
“I think there is over 100,000 Russian troops on the border (of Ukraine),” she said. “I don’t know how much clearer Putin can be with his intentions. He is looking to spread his wings and reassemble what was in the former Soviet Union. We have to have eyes wide open here.”
Capito said handling this with “heavy duty sanctions” and talks should involve many countries, especially in Europe.
“I don’t think Americans have an appetite at all to put troops on the (Ukrainian) border…” she said.
This will be a test on Biden’s leadership, she said, and she hopes he can handle it and do what is best for the world.
“It is a world issue,” she said, adding the including the Ukraine in NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) is “something we should look at.”
The North Atlantic Council released this statement last week for NATO:
“We are gravely concerned by the substantial, unprovoked, and unjustified Russian military build-up on the borders of Ukraine in recent months, and reject the false Russian claims of Ukrainian and NATO provocations. We call on Russia to immediately de-escalate, pursue diplomatic channels, and abide by its international commitments on transparency of military activities.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
