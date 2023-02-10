Regardless of Pres. Joe Biden’s optimism about the economy delivered in his State of the Union address Tuesday, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Thursday inflation is putting the squeeze on the middle class and a lot of people are losing their jobs in many large companies.
During a virtual press briefing Thursday, Capito said she is hopeful the country will not see a recession, but regardless of other positive economic numbers like job growth and the current low unemployment rate there is concern.
“I think there are many red flags in the economic indicators that … could have some devastating consequences on the economy,” she said. “You just look at the number of large companies that are laying off tens of thousands of workers. That is going to have an impact on our economy.”
Capito said the reasons these companies are laying off workers is because of concern about the “spending power” of the general public.
“People have less savings, people are concerned about their retirement accounts,” she said. “I think those are red flags that can lead to a recession because they put the brakes on spending.”
Capito said it is also crucial for the federal government not to “add fuel to the fire” by more spending. That is why the debt limit debate is important.
But the biggest red flag may be continued inflation.
“I hope the President listens more to the American people,” she said. “You can see the low confidence numbers. You can see where people are being squeezed in the pocketbook, the middle class squeeze, whether it’s food, whether it’s mortgage rates, rent, power bills, gasoline, everything that is putting a big weight on the American public.”
That is why, she said, 61 percent of people do not think things are getting better and when Biden talks about his accomplishments, including “massive spending” that contributed to inflation, “I think he had a bit of a disconnect there.”
Capito also was a guest on Fox Business Network’s Varney and Co. Thursday, explaining the “middle class squeeze” in detail.
“I think the administration is in denial,” she said. “You just have to go to the grocery store a few times and see how people are feeling about grocery prices that are up over 13 percent. Go to the gas station and watch that ability to fill your tank… That’s what the American people are feeling every single day. They’re opening up their bill for the heat for the month. It’s up 10, 20 percent. and you know, it just ticks away, and it becomes the middle class squeeze, which is what we see reflected in these polls of folks that are dissatisfied with the direction that the country is going in and lack the confidence that they need to make those expenditures.”
Capito said she hears from a lot of West Virginians.
“Well, they’re telling me that they’re feeling it and they’re constraining buying. They’re constraining their activities. and if you look, they’re making choices between, you know, purchasing medicines and purchasing foods,” she said. “They’re taking on extra job. They’re staying up late at night worried about how they’re going to meet these obligations.”
That is a strain on “many, many families and I feel like listening to the president’s speech and listening to the vice president, that they want to slough it off on a pandemic. and certainly that was a devastating event, but we’re living in the here and now, and I don’t think that’s where they are.”
She said you can’t convince people that things are great “when they look at the bottom line at the end of the month when they see that they’re in the red or barely making it. “And that’s what happening right now.”
Capito also on Thursday said she thought Biden’s State of the Union address was “not a very uniting speech” and partisan politics surfaced when he called out certain Republicans on issues.
Those issues, including a reference to past remarks by a couple of senators regarding Medicare and Social Security, prompted loud responses from a few in the audience.
But Capito liked that Biden talked about working together on the fentanyl dangers.
“He did mention the fight against fentanyl...” she said, and she is looking forward to working with him on that as well as mental health issues, which he also mentioned.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
