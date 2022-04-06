Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R.W.Va., has led several of her GOP colleagues in introducing legislation to prevent Pres. Joe Biden to declare a national emergency with climate change as the reason.
Capito, who is Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, said as Americans are hit with the highest gas prices ever, the Biden Administration is looking at finding a way to implement its “zealous climate agenda.”
“Instead of addressing this problem head on and promoting policies that encourage American energy independence, President Biden and his administration would rather ignore these problems,” she said. “In the meantime, they are coordinating with extreme environmental groups behind the scenes to lay the groundwork to implement the administration’s zealous climate agenda by declaring a ‘national climate emergency.’ Our legislation would ensure the president cannot use made-up powers to circumvent Congress and govern by executive overreach.”
Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., said in the announcement of the legislation, “leftists” are putting pressure on the President for a national emergency.
“The president should not be swayed by radical environmentalists to impose their Green New Deal dream, but that is what we are up against,” Inhofe said. “These leftists are calling for President Biden to invoke a national emergency to ‘address climate change.’ In other words, they want the president to have the authority to push through far-fetched green policies that would hamstring our economy, increase energy prices even more for American families and stifle Oklahoma’s energy producers. The Biden administration has proven time and again that they must be held accountable—that’s why I joined Sen. Capito in introducing the Real Emergencies Act. We should be unleashing affordable and reliable American energy, not stifling it.”
“Democrats have failed to pass their unpopular and destructive Green New Deal through Congress, so they are calling on President Biden to enact it by executive order. This is not only unconstitutional, it would bankrupt American families and Wyoming’s energy economy. I’m proud to support Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s efforts to make sure that the Biden administration knows it is the role of Congress to legislate, not the president,” Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., said.
Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said any state of emergency on climate change would be “totally unwarranted.”
“Energy is critical to our national security,” he said. “President Biden should be unleashing the untapped potential of America’s natural resources to lower gas prices and make us safer. Instead, Democrats are pushing harder on their radical environmental agenda by calling for a totally unwarranted state of emergency. This would put our nation at a further disadvantage at a critical juncture. I am glad to join my friend Senator Capito on legislation to ensure executive authorities are not misused for political purposes.”
Rep. David B. McKinley, R-W.Va.-1st District, along with 10 co-sponsors, introduced the companion bill in the House of Representatives.
“Under President Biden, American families are paying record high prices for gas, on top of a new 40-year high inflation rate and rising energy costs,” he said in the announcement. “Instead of practical solutions and expanding energy production in the U.S., extreme far-left environmental advocacy groups continue their crusade against American fossil fuel production. Now, the Squad and their extreme left allies have called for President Biden to declare climate change a national emergency. The energy crisis facing America is the direct result of President Biden’s commitment to his environmental activists and their anti-American energy policy. The real emergency is the pain at the pump Americans are feeling.”
The Real Emergencies Act clarifies that the president does not have the authority to declare a national emergency on the premise of climate change, Capito and the other Senators said in the announcement. Specifically, the legislation would prohibit the president from using the three primary statutory authorities available to him (the National Emergencies Act, the Stafford Act, and section 319 of the Public Health Service Act) to declare a national emergency solely on the basis of climate change. Actual national emergencies or major disasters (hurricanes, flooding, etc.) may still be declared.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.