PRINCETON — Agencies in Mercer and McDowell counties will have funding from the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) to support five Prevention Empowerment Partnership (PEP) Drug-Free Communities Support Program grants, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced Tuesday.
“Funding like this is important when it comes to continuing our efforts to help keep communities across our state free of drugs and alcohol. These grants can help set up entire generations of West Virginians for success, and I look forward to seeing the impact they will have in the area,” Capito said.
The following area agencies will receive funding:
• $125,000 in ONDCP funding to Community Connections, Inc. in Princeton to empower youth to lead comprehensive prevention strategies designed to prevent underage drinking, marijuana and other illicit substance use by youth in Mercer County.
• $125,000 in ONDCP funding to the Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center in Princeton to empower youth to lead comprehensive prevention strategies designed to prevent underage drinking, marijuana and other illicit substance use by youth in Wyoming County.
• $125,000 in ONDCP funding to the McDowell County Commission on Aging, Inc. in Welch to empower youth to lead comprehensive prevention strategies designed to prevent underage drinking, marijuana and other illicit substance use by youth in McDowell County.
