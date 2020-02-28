WASHINGTON, D.C. — When Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., was in Mercer County last week, she said a resolution to save Minor League Baseball (MiLB) teams that she was co-sponsoring would be presented to the full Senate for passage.
On Thursday, that is exactly what she did.
Capito and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., led a bipartisan group of senators to introduce the resolution to fight Major League Baseball’s (MLB) proposal to eliminate 42 MiLB teams, including the Bluefield Blue Jays and Princeton Rays after the 2020 season.
The resolution pointed out the crucial value the teams have for communities, not only for quality of life, entertainment and fostering a love of the sport, but also local economies.
“For dozens of years, Minor League Baseball’s legacy and tradition has run deep in West Virginia,” Capito said. “The game has fostered players on their way to the majors and in pursuit of their dreams of playing professional baseball. The franchises who call West Virginia home enhance our towns by providing affordable entertainment to families and partnering with schools and sports leagues to promote the national pastime. I hope that this resolution will continue to encourage dialogue and partnership so that the relationships that have been built over decades can continue.”
Capito said on her visit here she wants “the major league to stop and really assess what they’re doing here and look at the impacts … This kind of entertainment in sports, this enhances the quality of life in your community, gives you places to go and be with your kids.”
Blumenthal went a step further, saying that if MLB does not change course, there could be consequences.
“Our resolution sends a sharp signal to Major League Baseball - shuttering minor league teams like the Sea Unicorns is unacceptable,” he said. “Communities depend on such teams for jobs and small business vitality. Young fans learn there to love and play America’s pastime. MLB is putting finances above fans. If MLB moves ahead with this shortsighted misguided plan, our resolution signals there will be consequences.”
The West Virginia House, with Del. John Shott (R-Mercer County) the lead sponsor, also passed a resolution this week calling for the preservation of the teams, by a 98-0 vote.
Del. Eric Porterfield, R-Mercer County, was a co-sponsor.
“For many decades, our minor league teams have been a great source of entertainment as well as economic development for our area,” he said. “It would be a travesty and damage our area to lose them. It would be a very, very sad day in Mercer County.”
Porterfield said in his personal life baseball, from his youth at minor league games here to his adult life after he lost his eyesight and listened to baseball on the radio, the game has “meant a lot to me.”
“It is my hope we can get something resolved to help this great family pastime to stay in our area and help with the economy,” he said.
Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin is a member of the Mayors’ Task Force to Save Minor League Baseball.
Martin said members have been talking, but so far have not taken any action.
Last fall, the MLB made the announcement to eliminate the “short season” smaller teams, including all members of the Appalachian League except Pulaski, which will move to another league.
Negotiations regarding the future of those teams with the MLB continue.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
