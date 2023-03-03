Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Thursday she supports the state’s tax plan, which has passed the Senate and has been sent to the House to concur.
The compromise plan, which is supported by Gov. Jim Justice, would cut the personal income tax by 21 percent, provide a tax credit to residents on their local personal property (vehicle) tax and give a 50 percent tax credit on the machinery and inventory tax for small businesses with no more than $1 million in property valuation.
A mechanism is also in place to continue to cut the personal income tax at no more than 10 percent a year, if the state’s general revenue rises enough to pay for it.
Justice and legislators have agreed that the tax should eventually be eliminated to help bring people and businesses into the state.
“I think they have studied this very deeply,” Capito said in response to a recent caution by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on the state possibly cutting taxes too much right now.
Capito said the tax plan was a good deal with Justice, who wanted a 50 percent reduction in the personal income tax over the next three years.
“I think the compromise the Governor reached with the Senate was a great compromise,” she said. “Anytime we are putting more money back into taxpayers’ pockets is a good thing.”
Capito said the state is able to do this, and it is not quite as big as Justice wanted on the personal income tax cut, but it is a package that includes more cuts.
“This is about good legislating and good studies,” she said. “I am extremely supportive of what they are doing and I think they have gone about it in a very studied manner.”
Capito said she will not be “cautioning” the Legislature because “they are doing a good job on that one.”
In Washington, though, she said Pres. Joe Biden is not doing a good job on regulatory matters.
“They are regulating everything,’ she said, and the latest attempt was to try to limit investments in retirement plans, requiring a litmus test with a Department of Labor rule allowing retirement plan fiduciaries to consider “environmental, social, governance (ESG) factors in their investment actions.”
Both Capito and Manchin voted in favor of a Congressional Review Act of Disapproval of the rule, which passed 50-46 with Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., also joining the GOP to vote for it.
The act of disapproval also passed the House, with Biden expected to veto the action.
“We beat it back,” Capito said, adding that it was another “overreach” of the Biden administration and unfairly limited investment opportunities for Americans’ retirement accounts.
“Good planning means good financial investments,” she said, and to achieve the maximum benefit from investments no opportunities should be excluded.
“It is my hope that the president does not follow through on his veto threat, and instead acknowledges the bipartisan, bicameral rejection of this misguided policy,” she said.
In a Senate floor speech in Wednesday, Manchin warned against “our Administration’s unrelenting campaign to weaken our energy security, our national security and our economic security to advance, truly, their environmental and social agenda.”
“The ESG rule that we’re going to vote on later today is just another example of how our Administration prioritizes a liberal policy agenda over protecting and growing the retirement accounts of 150 million Americans that will be in jeopardy,” he said. “Our country’s already facing economic uncertainty, record inflation, and increasing energy costs to keep Americans up at night, and put a squeeze on their pocketbooks. and we all see it no matter where you are, whether it’s Georgia or West Virginia, we’re feeling the same pain.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
