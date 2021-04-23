WASHINGTON — A Republican infrastructure package would total $568 billion and be focused only on infrastructure, including at least some funding for West Virginia highway projects like King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway, but not enough for completion.
A group of Republican Senators, including Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., introduced the proposal Thursday and Capito then held a virtual press conference on the package, which is far less costly than the $2.2 trillion American Jobs Plan proposed by Pres. Joe Biden.
“I am really pleased with the way this has rolled out,” Capito said of the GOP plan, which is devoid of many items in the Biden plan not considered related to traditional infrastructure.
Capito said she and her Republican colleagues wanted to craft a plan that goes toward “core” infrastructure projects and it is the largest Republican infrastructure plan ever.
“The way I am approaching this is I have been in constant contact with the White House and I have talked to a lot of Democrats,” she said, adding that as conversations have evolved, “I said let’s put a pen to paper and start negotiating. So far, it’s been received well. We don’t have a real response yet on where this is going to take us.”
Capito said the purpose is to carve out of Biden’s huge package a “core, central part of a job-creating infrastructure plan and a five-year plan.”
Although the White House had not responded to the proposal Thursday , she expressed optimism that it may be coming.
The GOP proposal includes:
• $299 billion for roads and bridges.
• $65 billion for broadband infrastructure.
• $61 billion for public transit systems.
• $44 billion for airports.
• $35 billion for drinking water & wastewater infrastructure.
• $20 billion for rail.
• $17 billion for ports & inland waterways.
• $13 billion for safety.
Any money for those major West Virginia highway projects would be part of the $299 billion for roads and bridges.
“I am certainly going to be looking out for West Virginia’s priorities in the roads and bridges and surface transportation,” she said. “We are going to fund as much as we possibly can for King Coal, Coalfields Expressway and Corridor H. Those are our three main projects.”
But getting enough funding to complete any of them may a bridge too far.
“I can’t honestly sit here and tell you that we will be able to fund them in their totality in one particular bill,” she said. “But I can tell you there will be programs made available to the governor and to those communities that would move those projects significantly forward.”
Having her fellow West Virginian Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on board will be a big help though.
“The good news is, you’ve got a Republican and Democrat going for the same thing,” she said.”That’s always a more powerful kind of team sport to get to the desired end. We will be in there batting for you, that’s for sure.”
Manchin said earlier this week he will insist on money for those projects.
Capito also said one of the goals is to streamline cumbersome permitting processes to make sure the actual work on the projects can move forward quickly rather than be bogged down in bureaucratic red tape.
Both Republicans and Democrats have previously been on board with that streamlining in committees, she said, and that cooperation may continue. Manchin has already expressed his support of it.
Capito said the $568 billion proposal is a “first response” to Biden’s plan with the “big difference” the extraneous things in the President’s plan not related to infrastructure
For example, Capito has previously criticized spending $400 billion for home health, which is in Biden’s plan, calling these items “social infrastructure.”
Capito said it’s not so much comparing plans, but taking out things that do not fit into the core infrastructure plan.
When the GOP plan is compared to the spending on infrastructure/transportation in Biden’s plan, which is about $1 trillion, “we are much, much closer,” she said.
The job now, she said, is to work in committees to find out “how far apart we and in what areas” and find bipartisan agreement after negotiations.
Capito said she thinks the Biden Administration will at least “take a serious look” at carving out an infrastructure bill that can be bipartisan.
“In the COVID ($1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan) negotiations, they shut us down quickly and never responded (to a GOP counter proposal),” she said. “But I think that the fact over the last several weeks the President has said, ‘Well, Republicans, give me a plan and let’s take a look at what this might be,’” is a signal that this time around the White House may want to go in a different direction.
Capito said she has talked in-depth with Manchin and he is studying the GOP proposal to try to find common ground.
The plan to pay for the work will not raise any taxes, she said, unlike the Democratic proposal to raise the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent.
The cost of the GOP infrastructure bills would be covered by shoring up any infrastructure-related trust fund that is facing a revenue shortfall; ensuring that all users of certain types of infrastructure (ex: electric vehicles) are contributing to the generation of revenue; Repurposing unused federal spending; and preserving the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, including extending the cap on the state & local tax deduction and protecting against any corporate or international tax increases.
Capito said she is ready for negotiations and hopes that process will more forward soon.
