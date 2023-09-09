Although months have passed since the East Palestine rail disaster, federal officials are still working to come up with a new rail safety bill.
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R.-W.Va., says she voted against a bill that passed out of the Senate Commerce Committee earlier this year because of several concerns she had with it. But she still expects a final rail safety bill to come before the full Senate later this year.
Capito, who addressed the rail safety issue last week during a virtual media briefing with reporters, said U.S. Senator J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, is currently leading that effort.
Five Northfork Southern train cars containing hazardous chemicals derailed Feb. 3 in the East Palestine, Ohio, community. The crash renewed fears about rail safety.
“The rail safety bill did pass out of the Commerce Committee,” Capito said. “I didn’t vote on that particular bill because there were some issues there on inspections and other issues that I felt could possibly set us back in terms of having good inspections and rail safety. Those issues are being negotiated right now. So I would imagine a rail safety bill will come before the entire Senate here before the year is out.”
In terms of the Biden administration’s decision to overturn the approval for the transportation of liquified natural gas by rail, Capito said that ruling simply reinforces the fact that the best way to transport natural gas is by pipeline.
“I think it just illustrates the safest way to transport LNG (liquified natural gas) is a pipeline,” Capito said. “That is the safest way to transport natural gas whether it is liquified or not. So we will follow this to see what happens in the administration. Certainly safety is a top priority.”
Capito also addressed the possibility of a looming government shutdown.
“We are going to do everything we can to avoid that government shutdown that nobody wants, and certainly I don’t having lived through several (shutdowns),” she said. “I don’t want to see that again. It’s a useless exercise in my opinion.”
The threat of another government shutdown is looming. Lawmakers have until Sept. 30 to reach a deal on a continuing resolution to avoid a shutdown.
However, reaching a deal by Sept. 30 may not be easy.
The House Freedom Caucus has already released a list of demands it wants included in the continuing resolution that would be necessary to avoid a shutdown. Those demands, according to the Associated Press, include securing the southern border; addressing what conservatives call the “weaponization of the Justice Department and FBI” to prosecute political opponents; and opposition to any “blank check for Ukraine.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
