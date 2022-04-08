Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., have joined a bipartisan group of their colleagues to try to extend Title 42 at the southern border.
President Joe Biden said the CDC policy, which went into effect in 2020 to help control the spread of COVID by immediately turning away those (except unaccompanied minors) who try to cross the border into the United States, will be terminated on May 23.
The bipartisan group on Thursday introduced the Public Health and Border Security Act to require all COVID-19 related national states of emergency to be lifted before Title 42 is officially terminated.
The bill would prevent Title 42 emergency authority from stopping until at least 60 days after ending the COVID-19 national emergency declaration.
Capito said during a virtual press briefing from her Washington office Thursday the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), of which she is the Ranking Member of the Appropriations Subcommittee, that the DHS predicts the current border apprehension rate of 6,000 to 8,000 will increase to 18,000 when Title 42 is lifted.
“This will move it from a crisis, which we have now, to a catastrophe at our southern border,” she said.
Capito said she has met with the DHS head and asked about plans to handle such a surge in attempted border crossings.
“They have ideas but they don’t have a plan.” she said. “This is very, very discouraging.”
Every state is impacted by this, she added, and West Virginians are rightly concerned because of the influx of illegal and dangerous drugs coming across the southern border.
With such an increase in the numbers, Border Patrol will have to shift more a focus away from drug trafficking to apprehensions, she said.
“It’s unacceptable that we face yet another potential influx of migrants at our border in a few short months, but I am encouraged that a bipartisan group of senators realize the path this administration is taking is dangerous and untenable,” Capito said in a statement announcing the bill Thursday. “I have not been overstating the fact that there is a crisis on our southern border, and the policies enacted since literally Day One of the Biden presidency have made the situation worse. Ending Title 42 only adds to those challenges in a way we simply are not prepared to handle. This bill provides direction, something that is desperately needed in light of the administration’s decision to end Title 42.”
Manchin said keeping Title 42 for now is “common sense.”
“Ensuring our borders are secure must be a top priority for Congress and the Biden Administration. Title 42 has been an important tool in combating the spread of COVID-19 and controlling the influx of migrants at our southern border,” he said. “This commonsense, bipartisan bill simply extends Title 42 through the end of the pandemic and requires the Administration to develop a plan for how to handle the anticipated migrant surge once Title 42 is repealed.”
After the end of the national emergency, the DHS would have 30 days to submit to Congress a plan to address the impacts of the post-Title 42 migrant influx, the senators said. That plan must be made in coordination with local governments, federal agencies, and non-governmental organizations on the front-lines of the migrant crisis.
During her Thursday media briefing, Capito also said she was pleased the UN had “kicked Russia off the Council on Human Rights” in wake of the atrocities in Ukraine.
“The UN has shown they are willing to make political statements,” she said. “I think the UN really needs to step in here as a global entity.”
The UN has to a degree been “powerless and were afraid of their own shadows,” she added.
But Capito said at the end of day it is the United States the world looks to for leadership, not the UN or NATO.
That is why the U.S. needs stronger and more effective leadership, she added.
Capito also congratulated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on the success of her confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday by a vote of 53-47.
“I think it’s quite an accomplishment,” she said.
Capito did not vote for her because Jackson’s “judicial philosophy” does not match hers, she said, with Jackson having a more “expansive” view of the Constitution and her previous decisions based more on the side of the political spectrum on some issues.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
