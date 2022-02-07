By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced funding Monday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for projects in Mercer and McDowell counties.
Capito and Manchin, both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said the local grants were part of a $9,964,754 funding award from the USDA to West Virginia.
“Investing in the development of our local economies in cities, towns, and counties across our state is vital to West Virginia’s future success," Capito said. "These investments announced today, totaling nearly $10 million, will help address the unique needs of our rural communities in West Virginia, and provide important resources for our local governments and small businesses."
“Supporting rural communities across West Virginia creates jobs and boosts the entire Mountain State economy," Manchin added. "I’m pleased USDA is investing in community needs, business expansion, job creation, workforce training and more throughout the state."
The local grant awards include:
• A $43,000 grant to the city of Bluefield for the purchase of a new truck.
• A $21,900 grant to the city of Bluefield for the purchase of a vacuum leaf collector for the city's public works department.
• A $13,000 grant to the McDowell County Commission for the purchase of 12 laptops for sheriff's department vehicles.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.