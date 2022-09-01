By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD – A $27.9 million federal funding award to a local company will be used to expand broadband in West Virginia.
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Thursday that GigaBeam’s bids through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) have been authorized, awarding $27,972,938 to the company to further connect West Virginia with high-speed broadband.
The funding will be used by GigaBeam to expand broadband services to more than 9,100 locations in West Virginia.
GigaBeam Networks is a local company with offices in Bluefield and Rich Creek, Va.
According to the company's website, Gigabeam provides broadband service to Mercer, Monroe, Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Wythe, Summers, Greenbrier, Logan, Mingo, Montgomery and Grayson counties.
“This is fantastic news for West Virginians that lack access to reliable internet access,” Capito said in a prepared statement. “From the very beginning, I have warned the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) about RDOF funding being awarded to entities that would not deliver on their promises. GigaBeam is a regional Internet Service Provider that is already working to connect rural areas of West Virginia with critical broadband access. I’m thrilled to see this funding authorized today, and look forward to its contribution in closing the digital divide in the future.”
“Access to affordable, reliable broadband is vital to the success and growth of our communities across West Virginia,” Manchin added in the prepared statement. “We know that at least 258,000 West Virginians have no broadband access and that number is likely much higher, which is why I’m pleased the FCC is supporting GigaBeam’s efforts to expand broadband services to over 9,100 locations in West Virginia. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure everyone in the Mountain State has broadband access.”
“Gigabeam is honored and excited with the announcement regarding the RDOF,” Michelle White, marketing director for Gigabeam, told the Daily Telegraph. “We look forward to working in our communities to ensure those who can receive our internet receive the best possible experience and service.”
