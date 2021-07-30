WASHINGTON — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Thursday she believes enough money will be provided through the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill now on its way to Senate passage to finally bring broadband to all state residents.
The bill has set aside $65 billion for broadband nationwide, and West Virginia will receive a portion of that.
“I really think that $65 billion dollars is enough to get the job done and that is what is in this bill,” she said during a virtual press conference. “It’s over a five-year period so it won’t be tomorrow.”
But she said there is a “set aside” in this package for rural and underserved areas.
Previous money earmarked for broadband often went to more urban areas, she said, leaving rural areas behind.
That is frustrating, she said, but this money combined with what has been going with the FCC and the USDA programs, “I do believe we can get to that last person.”
“I am really excited about it, but we’ve got to make sure to keep it focused on where the need is, and a lot of that is in West Virginia.”
Capito said the bill also contains $66 billion for rail.
“There is a lot of money in there for rail, both passenger rail and cargo rail…” she said, and that includes modernization and the optimization of the system.
The money may be used for Amtrak service in the state but the specific decisions will be made based on economics and ridership and how economically beneficial it will be to areas that have suffered economic downturns.
Moore was one of 17 GOP senators to vote Wednesday night to move the bill forward in the Senate, and she was on the ground floor in bipartisan negotiations from the beginning.
“It is very close to the package I originally conceived in terms of physical infrastructure, roads and bridges, airports, broadband, water …our core infrastructure,” she said.
Capito said she is very familiar with the bill and will continue to support it.
As the ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, she said about 60 percent of the infrastructure bill is based on the surface transportation and wastewater bills from that committee.
“It is the foundation of this. We had negotiated an agreement in our committees..”
That agreement became the foundation.
“I was very gratified by that. I was able get the ball rolling and move it down the field,” she said of her initial work and talks with Pres. Joe Biden. “I am very excited that the group was able to push it over the finish line.”
Capito also commented on the $3.5 trillion package Democrats have been pushing not related to the infrastructure package.
Calling it a “wish list” of social infrastructure initiatives like free college tuition, free day care and green energy projects, she said it is “reckless spending” and will lead to “incredible tax raises.”
“It is a spending spree our grandchildren will have to pay for,” she said.
Capito said the specifics of the bill continue to remain much of a mystery.
“The frustrating thing for me is, the Democrats want to spend $3.5 trillion and won’t tell you what is in it,” she said, adding that it seems they just want to have it to spend.
Called the American Families Plan bill, it also includes expanded Medicare coverage for hearing, vision and dental care.
That bill will follow on the heels of the infrastructure bill but, at this point, with no GOP support.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Thursday he has not made any decision on any of it yet.
“Let’s take a look (at the details) and see if we can support it,” he said. “I can’t make a prediction.”
Manchin said the bottom line is whatever may end up in the bill must be paid for.
“Let’s see how we can pay for it first,” he said, adding that whatever amount of money may be available can then be spent on the greatest needs.
“But I am concerned about inflation, about our debt,” he said. “I am concerned about being competitive (in the global market).”
Democrats could pass the bill, but all 50 in the Senate would have to sign on to the package.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
