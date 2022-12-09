Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said during a virtual press briefing Thursday she was “disappointed” the U.S. Senate lost a seat to Democrats in the mid-term election and the Republican Party can learn lessons from the anticipated “red wave” that did not happen.
On Tuesday, Georgia voters sent Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock back to Washington with former football star and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker losing in a close race.
That win gave Democrats 51 seats, a clear majority, compared to the previous 50-50 split.
Although the GOP now has the majority in the House of Representatives, the margin, 221 to 213 with one race still not called, is much smaller than anticipated before the election.
Capito said Pres. Joe Biden and his party were facing strong headwinds going into the Nov. 8 election regarding inflation, problems at the border, crime and in other areas, but several factors impacted voters.
“Some of it was probably the (GOP) candidates,” she said of many candidates promoted by former Pres. Donald Trump, with many election deniers losing.
“I think, generally, the electorate wants to hear about what we are going to do in the future to help them meet the challenges of the day,” Capito said. “It is, still, I think we didn’t make the case strong enough that we have ideas of the future.”
Early and mail-in voting may have also given Democrats an edge, she added.
“We need to find ways to make that a part of our outreach and part of our get-out-the-vote strategies,” she said.
Extremism can always be a factor as well.
“In either party, Republican or Democrat, you can’t win a general election with the far-out edges of the party, whether it is left or right,” she said. “You have to have a message that brings in independents, that brings in younger voters who are generally independents, the swing voter…”
Capito said a lot of lessons were learned.
“I think people want to hear ideas for the future rather than what happened two years ago or eight years ago,” she said. “I think that hurt us in the end.”
The appeal must be relevant to voters, she added.
“If you are only talking about things that hit only 30 percent of your party … you can’t win,” Capito said. “I think that was demonstrated on election day.”
But there was one bright spot that Capito is happy about.
“The bigger impact is the House taking over the majority,” she said, adding that this is a “basic stopper” for any more proposed high spending by the Biden Administration.
That means proposals will have to be “more moderate if he (Biden) wants to get anything done.”
The GOP majority will make it a “much steeper climb” to pursue some of those “extreme policies they have put forward.”
Capito also pointed out that, although Democrats will have a 51-49 majority the Senate, Republican support on many proposals will still be needed to reach the 60-vote threshold.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
