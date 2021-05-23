WASHINGTON — A cease-fire has been reached, and a solution to the on-going and historic Israeli-Palestinian conflict may be difficult, but possible, said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
“I support a two-state solution,” she said In an interview last week, a solution that would include an independent State of Palestine and the State of Israel.
The most recent outbreak of hostilities lasted 11 days and reportedly cost the lives of more than 200, with missiles reigning down on Israel and retaliatory air strikes.
“It is very frightening and devastating to see the footage,” she said.
Capito said Israel has a right to defend itself from terrorist attacks, referring to thousands of missiles fired into Israel by Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, according to various reports. Israel has a missile defense system, the Iron Dome, which destroyed most of the incoming missiles before they hit the ground.
“Our country and as West Virginians we support Israel and their right to defend themselves,” she said. “Israel is our greatest ally in the area and our friends... We share intelligence and information... You don’t walk away from your friends.”
Capito said Israel is aggressive “because they have to be. They are a small country surrounded by a lot of enemies.”
Although the conflict over the right for a Jewish homeland in Palestine dates back over 100 years and then the Palestine War and subsequent United Nations Partition Plan in 1948, the current division of land began in 1967 after the Six-Day War.
The Israeli military occupied the Gaza Strip near Egypt and the West Bank, along the west bank of the Jordan River.
The West Bank continues to be occupied, and although Hamas governs the Gaza Strip Israel maintains an air and sea blockade of Gaza, also controlling border crossings.
The hostilities have created deep divisions and even conflicts among Palestinians themselves on how to handle the massive issues.
Capito recognizes the complexity of the problems, which is why no lasting solution has yet been found.
“I have been over there five or six times,” she said, and talked with Israelis and Palestinians.
One of the issues is Israel being defined as a “Jewish State,” which the Palestinians oppose.
Another major obstacle is Jewish settlements in the West Bank, and the current administration in Israel wants to expand those settlements.
“That is an issue they never really solve,” she said, “and it’s been going on for my entire life. I think the issues can be settled in a negotiation.”
Capito said where and how much of the land can be used for Jewish settlements should be negotiated and decided as part of a the two-state solution process.
“This is a very long, very complicated, very deep conflict,” she said, a conflict that has been exacerbated by terrorism, another major snag in any negotiations.
“I think terrorism should not be tolerated in any form or fashion for anyone, whether here in our country or in Israel…” she said.
Capito said she has been a bit disappointed in how Pres. Joe Biden handled the conflict.
“I am concerned about the signals the President has sent in appearing to walk slightly back from our strong relationship with Israel,” she said, adding that she wished he would show “more backbone.”
A cease-fire has been reached, but what follows remains to be seen.
Capito said the bottom line for her is what is best for this country.
“I think Israel being strong is in our best interest and that’s where my biggest area of concern is – what is in our country’s strategic interests.”
