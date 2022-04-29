Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said a bipartisan bill to extend Title 42 at the Southern Border may be part of a larger bill giving $33 billion more in aid to Ukraine.
During a virtual press briefing from her Washington office Thursday, Capito again warned that if Title 42 ends on May 23, which Pres. Joe Biden wants, 1 million or more migrants could cross the border in the coming year.
That, she said, would move the needle from a border crisis to a border catastrophe.
Title 42 was put into place in early 2020 as a pandemic measure to turn people away at the border who are seeking asylum, other than unaccompanied minors. During 2021, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that about 1 million were rejected.
But Biden wants to end Title 42, based primarily on CDC director Rochelle Walensky recently saying it was no longer needed because of improved pandemic conditions in this country and increased vaccination rates.
However, that doesn’t wash with Capito and other Senators from both parties since a pandemic emergency is still in place.
“Is it over or not?” Capito said Thursday.
She said the bill, which is also supported by Sen. Joe Manchin and Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, both Democrats, would require ending the COVID public health emergency first, giving 60 days notice of the ending of Title 42 as well as a plan of action on how to deal with the influx of immigrants when it is lifted.
“Give us 60 days for the transition and also have a plan in place to stop the flow,” she said.
That plan may include such deterrents as the Remain in Mexico policy, put into place during the Trump Administration and requiring anyone applying for asylum to wait in Mexico until it is adjudicated.
“People don’t want to remain in Mexico,” she said, and that is an effective deterrent from coming to the border in the first place.
Capito said there is no backup plan now to reduce the numbers getting into the country.
“Their plan is basically how to process people quickly and get them into the country,” she said. “That’s not a plan.”
Capito wants to see a plan that includes measures like Remain in Mexico, expedited removal, quicker hearing of asylum claims and continuing to build a wall.
During a visit to Tazewell County last week, Kaine said it is too early to end Title 42.
“I don’t think we are ready for it (to end),” he said. “What is magic about May 23?m There is still a national emergency on COVID.”
Kaine said new asylum rules to make the process work more efficiently have been developed by Homeland Security but don’t go into effect until May 31.
“You end Title 42 on May 23 and you implement a new set of asylum rules on May 31? I am confused about the timing,” he said.
Kaine said Titll 42 does need to end, but the timing of it needs to be appropriate.
“That is another issue when I go back (to Senate session),” he said. “Why May 23 at the same time we are seeking another another COVID bill? Do we have an emergency or don’t we?”
Kaine said he read the rationale used by the administration to end it on May 23, and it is based on the decline of COVID cases in the country.
“That’s true and thank God for that,” he said of the decline, “but that’s not the case for every country where people are coming from, and we are seeng some spiking of COVID with new variants.”
Capito said the bipartisan bill to stop Title 42 from ending May 23 could possibly be tied to Biden’s request to Congress for an additional $33 billion to support Ukraine, with more than $20 billion for military assistance.
She said it could also be tied to a pandemic relief bill being considered, although it makes no sense to ask for more pandemic relief money if it’s okay to end Title 42.
“We will know more next week,” she said, because the Ukraine relief request will move on a fast track.
