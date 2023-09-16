U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., is backing a proposed increase to the federal minimum wage.
Capito on Friday joined U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and U.S. Senator J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, in introducing the Higher Wages for American Workers Act, legislation that would gradually raise the federal minimum wage to $11 an hour.
The measure, if passed by the full U.S. Senate and House, also would mandate E-Verify to ensure that wage increases only apply to legal workers. The bill would also index future minimum wage increases to inflation and includes a slower phase-in for small businesses.
“The Higher Wages for American Workers Act successfully balances the needs of employers with opportunities for employees, which is critical,” Capito said in a statement Friday announcing the proposed legislation. “I’m proud to join my colleagues in introducing this legislation, which demonstrates that long-term solutions can be put forth and debated outside of a partisan process.”
Capito first introduced the bill in 2021. It didn’t pass the U.S. Senate at that time.
The new bill would gradually raise the federal minimum wage to $11 over four years, and then indexes it to inflation every two years moving forward. It also would create a slower phase-in process for small businesses with fewer than 20 employees.
The bill also would allow for the implementation of the mandatory E-Verify process over 18 months so that smaller businesses would have ample time to comply.
It would also increase civil and criminal penalties on employers that hire unauthorized migrants and/or violate I-9 paperwork requirements.
Capito said the measure also would prevent fraud by requiring workers 18 and older to provide a photo ID to their employer for verification, which will be cross-referenced if a photo is available through the E-Verify system.
The federal minimum wage currently stands at $7.25 an hour.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
