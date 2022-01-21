WASHINGTON — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., is already getting responses on her Capito Connect effort to collect information about broadband service.
Capito said Thursday during a virtual press briefing state residents are sharing their issues regarding broadband service, with at least two responses from Bluefield.
Most complaints involve a lack of good service, too expensive, lack of enough speed to handle streaming services and a frustration with customer service, mentioning in particular a complaint about Frontier’s “horrible customer service.’
“I am very much committed to this,” she said of making sure every resident has access to solid broadband service, with funding from the recently passed infrastructure bill as well as other sources being used to expand and improve services around the state.
The goal now is to pinpoint where the most need is and tackle those areas, which are mostly rural.
“We need accurate mapping before anything is done,” she said. “Some areas are more problematic than others.”
Capito said no money will be spent until those maps are ready.
“A high priority is the underserved areas,” she said, which is why the comments from residents helps because it sheds light on where broadband is falling short.
The state Broadband Enhancement Council, the Governor and Legislature, as well as municipal leaders and others are all working together to make it work, she said, adding that American Rescue Plan money can also be used.
But the big push will come through the state working with providers, and Gov. Jim Justice has already announced a $1 billion plan will combine funding from federal, state, and local governments, along with matching investments from private-sector partners, to accelerate the expansion of high-speed internet to underserved areas of the state.
The plan represents by far the largest investment in broadband in the state’s history, he said.
A clearer picture of the path forward will be coming in the spring, Capito said, as all the information will be gathered on which areas have the greatest priority.
In the meantime, she is asking residents who have problems to help out.
All comments on her Capito Connect can be filed online at capito.senate.gov/shareyourstories.
Questions she asks on that site include:
What issues are you experiencing when it comes to internet access? How has it impacted you, your family, your community, or your life? and just as importantly, what solutions do you want to see, and where?
All comments are being followed up, she added.
The process will take some time.
Capito said previously the timeframe for the broadband project in the state to be finished is about five years.
During the press briefing, Capito also praised her colleague, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who, along with Sen. Krystin Sinema, D-Ari., torpedoed the Democrats’ plan to end the filibuster to pass the voting rights bill.
Both Manchin and Sinema supported the voting rights legislation but did not support ending the filibuster to get it passed.
The filibuster is used to stall bills and basically not allow them to move to a vote unless 60 Senators approve it.
All 50 GOP Senators opposed the voting rights bill so the only way to bring it to a vote was to end or change the filibuster.
Capito said Manchin has never backed down in his support of the filibuster, even under tremendous pressure” from his own party.
“Sen. Manchin has been very consistent…on (not) breaking the filibuster,” she said. “Our Senator did not do that. He stayed strong. He did not falter.”
Capito has also always opposed ending the filibuster, even when former Pres. Donald Trump wanted to end it to pass legislation early in his administration when the GOP had a slim majority.
She said the filibuster preserves bipartisanship for forcing the parties to work together to pass legislation.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
