The Region 1 Planning and Development Council was recently awarded a U.S. Economic Development Administration grant which will be used to support the development and implementation of a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said the $350,000 was awarded for three separate economic development councils in West Virginia.
The Region 1 Planning and Development Council was awarded $210,000. This funding will support the development and implementation of a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy for McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming counties.
“These funds have the ability to go a long way in helping support new businesses, accelerate growth, and drive the public-private partnerships that make up the foundation of many of our local economies, as well as helping to drive new investment in each area,” Capito said. “I look forward to seeing the impact of this funding and, as Ranking Member of the EPW Committee, I will continue to lead efforts to support our communities through the EDA.”
The CEDS process is designed to bring together the public and private sectors in the creation of an economic development roadmap to diversify and strengthen the regional economy.
