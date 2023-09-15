U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced Friday that she will host an Academy Days event this fall for southern West Virginia students interested in learning more about opportunities at the U.S. service academies and available Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) scholarships.
“One of my most important responsibilities as a U.S. Senator is nominating young West Virginians for admission to our nation’s service academies, and it is one that I always look forward to every year," Capito said. "I encourage all West Virginia students, parents, and educators interested in learning more about this incredible and prestigious opportunity to attend one of my Academy Days this fall. Doing so will provide them — and their families — with a better understanding of what it means to attend the U.S. Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, Military/West Point and Naval Academies or obtain an ROTC scholarship.”
During the events, various service academy admissions representatives and local ROTC scholarship program representatives will be available to answer questions and members of Senator Capito’s staff will provide information regarding her academy nomination application process. An appointment to a U.S. Service Academy is a fully funded education opportunity valued from $240,000 to more than $400,000. A representative from the Dept. of Defense’s Medical Examination Review Board (DoDMERB) will attend the September 23rd and 24th events.
The local 2023 Academy Days event will be held Sunday, September 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Woodrow Wilson High School, 400 Stanaford Road, Beckley, W.Va., 25801
