A $3 million grant to install a gas line on John Nash Boulevard in Bluefield has “finally crossed the finish line.”
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who championed the grant, said it is part of a $241 million congressionally directed spending in West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations omnibus package.
Bluefield State and Concord University will also receive funding.
“I am thrilled to see this money heading directly to West Virginia,” Capito said in the Thursday night announcement. “I respect this new process, and worked with the Appropriations Committee to ensure transparency and accountability in my requests on behalf of West Virginians. This funding is heading to schools, universities, hospitals, and towns to improve broadband, spur economic development, expand infrastructure—especially water and wastewater infrastructure—and keep our communities safe. Although the appropriations process has taken longer than usual this year, we finally crossed the finish line with today’s passage. Now that the omnibus package has passed, I look forward to the president signing this into law and seeing firsthand the benefits these funds will have in West Virginians’ day-to-day lives.”
The Mercer County Economic Development Authority (EDA) took the lead in submitting the request for the gas line, with the City of Bluefield on board as well.
The gas line will connect to the cutoff point at the intersection of Rt. 460 and extend 4 miles along John Nash Boulevard to the Cumberland Industrial Park.
John O’Neal, executive director of the EDA, said he is excited.
“We began working with Sen. Capito’s office on this well over a year ago to include this in the federal budget,” he said. “We want to thank Sen. Capito for fighting to get this piece of economic development for our area included in the budget. It is great to have someone in her position who is working to deliver that kind of benefit to our region….”
O’Neal said he is excited about what this can present for the future, “opening up an important section of Mercer County for future economic development.”
“We look forward to working with Sen. Capito’s office, her staff, to work out a timeline and the process on the delivery of the funding,” he said.
Jim Spencer, economic development director for Bluefield and head of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA), said the gas line is a big step for progress.
“Gas is extremely important for a facility like Omnis,” he said of the housing manufacturing firm, Omnis Building Technologies, that is locating on a 100,000-sq.-ft. plant on city property at Exit 1. “It will also help the businesses in the Cumberland Industrial Park.”
Having access to gas will enhance development along John Nash Boulevard, he added. “It is a cost-effective energy source.”
Spencer praised O’Neal and Jordan Maynor, also with the Mercer County EDA, and said it shows what can be accomplished with everyone working together.
Capito also announced that Concord University will receive $850,000 for a health workforce initiative and $1.6 million for new school of nursing facilities and equipment.
Gov. Jim Justice announced earlier this year Concord would be one of three institutions around the state to be part of a push for more nurses.
A shortage of nurses was consistent throughout the pandemic, prompting the request for the new training programs.
Bluefield State, which already has a thriving nursing program, will receive $300,000 for medical education facilities and equipment.
The college now owns the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center facilities and is moving its health sciences programs into the hospital, which has been renovated to accommodate student housing, classrooms and labs.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.