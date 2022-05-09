PRINCETON – A Mercer County apartment complex is among the recent recipients of federal funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced funding awards last week totaling $1,908,000 through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Development program.
Manchin and Capito said the funding will be used to support reliable water and wastewater service, and to provide family housing opportunities in West Virginia.
Locally, the Fox Ridge Apartment TM LLC Mercer County will receive $1,305,000.
Capito and Manchin said the investment will be used to assist in the transfer, assumption and rehabilitation of Fox Ridge Apartments, a multifamily housing complex in Princeton.
“It’s great to see West Virginia receive funding through USDA’s Rural Development program that will bolster our infrastructure and provide housing opportunities for families in our state,” Capito said. “West Virginians are passionate about their communities, and they take great pride in the place they call home. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this funding will have, and I will continue working hard to secure additional resources needed to strengthen our localities and improve the lives of our residents.”
“Investing in West Virginia’s rural communities creates good-paying jobs and spurs economic growth in the region and across the state.,” Manchin added. “I am pleased USDA is investing in Mercer and Harrison counties to upgrade their water and wastewater infrastructure and improve housing opportunities. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these projects in our communities and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support our rural communities across the Mountain State.”
The two lawmakers didn’t say when the work would begin.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
